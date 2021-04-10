US-Japan chip alliance won’t contain China's rise: analysts

UK tech company sues Huawei and Goodix for patent infringement



Subscribe to read | Financial Times News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication

Huawei has been killed by a single pass of a US law, patent infringementHuawei was backed by the Central Chinese governmentso what hope have these other Chinese Companies have, Zero chance of successevery Chinese company is now under a very watchful eyeyou should not sell phones which spy on consumers, end of Huaweiindependent UK watch dog have reported this to the US too5G banned in UK by Huawei