US issues national security waiver for F-35 jets that use banned Chinese alloy
- Delivery of the fighters had been halted because of the presence of a magnet that used rare earth metals sourced from China
- The US has been working to improve the security of its military supply chains to reduce dependence on materials sourced from potentially hostile countries
The US temporarily halted delivery of the planes. Photo: TNS
The Pentagon’s acquisitions chief has issued a national security waiver on a ban on a Chinese alloy used in one component in Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets.
The magnet, a part of a Honeywell-made component in the aircraft’s engine, was made with a rare cobalt and samarium alloy that came from China. Under both US law and Pentagon regulations, the use of special metals and alloys from China is prohibited.
After the discovery, the Pentagon announced on September 7 that it had temporarily halted F-35 deliveries.
