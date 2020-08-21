/ Register

US isolated in snapback to Iran

    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    US isolated as allies and opponents reject its bid to snapback UN sanctions on Iran
    Kylie Atwood - CNN Politics - August 21, 2020

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participates in a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Mnuchin held the press briefing to discuss the new sanctions against Iranian officials.

    (CNN)The Trump administration was left isolated on the world stage as foreign allies and competitors alike rejected its demand to restore UN sanctions on Iran Thursday.

    Despite President Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the US has "every capacity" under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which enshrined the international agreement, to trigger so-called snapback sanctions, because the US was initially a party to the deal.

    "We have every capacity under 2231 to do this," Pompeo said, speaking Thursday to reporters during his visit to the United Nations, where he formally notified the UN that the Trump administration was initiating the process to reinstate all UN sanctions that had been imposed on Tehran before the nuclear agreement.

    The top US diplomat pointed to Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as justification for the unilateral US move. "It's written, it's plain, it's very straightforward," he said.

    Pompeo added that a UN Security Council resolution can only be changed by a subsequent Security Council resolution.

    'Side with the ayatollahs'

    Other countries that remain party to the deal -- China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom and Germany -- disagreed with Pompeo's legal rationale for the move, as many believe the full return of UN sanctions would kill the 2015 agreement.

    France, Germany and the UK, known as "the E3," noted that "the US ceased to be a participant to the JCPOA following their withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2018," in a joint statement on Thursday. "We cannot therefore support this action which is incompatible with our current efforts to support the JCPOA."

    Speaking to reporters later, Pompeo said that they "chose to side with the ayatollahs."

    When Trump pulled the US out of the international agreement, he called it "the worst deal ever negotiated." The agreement offered Iran relief from a broad array of sanctions in exchange for a freeze on aspects of its nuclear program. Countries remaining in the deal argued it was the only way to maintain dialogue with Iran and keep tabs on the development of their nuclear arsenal.

    Russia and China were also critical of the US on Thursday.

    "The US demand has no legal ground and common sense. It is nothing but a political show staged by the United States," said a spokesman for China's mission to the UN. "It receives no support of the Security Council members and no acknowledgment of the international community."

    Security Council diplomats told CNN that Russia had requested a meeting Friday to discuss the US decision to trigger a snapback of sanctions on Iran. But Russia withdrew that request, with Russia's deputy UN ambassador saying in two tweets that the United States had objected to having a meeting. The ambassador said it was "unbecoming behavior" for the US.

    Usually a request for a Security Council meeting is accepted, but under new rules during the pandemic, the decision to hold a virtual meeting must be accepted by consensus.

    Legal rationale

    The State Department created a brief detailing their legal rationale for triggering sanctions to share with UNSC diplomats.

    The brief argues that in the text of the JCPOA, the term participants is "fixed in content and fixed over time, and provides the States identified in that term's definition, including the United States," the brief says.

    Using this rationale, the brief argues that because the US was an original signatory to the deal, it remains a "participant," even though the Trump administration has left the pact, and can therefore compel the return of these crippling sanctions.

    Despite a wide range of criticism, Pompeo said the US is "confident" that a resolution to trigger these snapback sanctions will proceed, but he did not detail any assurances he received during his conversations with officials at the UN.

    The next moves are uncertain and will be largely left to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who met with Pompeo on Thursday afternoon.

    The US pushed to reimpose the snapback sanctions related to the Iran nuclear deal after suffering an embarrassing loss last Friday in the Security Council trying to extend a conventional arms embargo on Tehran that expires in October.

    Source:. https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/20/politics/pompeo-un-formal-snapback/index.html
     
    aryobarzan

    aryobarzan FULL MEMBER

    This only proves what you quoted in your signature section..

    “Wise men speak when they have something to say, fools speak because they have to say something” ― Aristotle
     
    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    It was pretty much expected, especially after the failure at the last UNSC vote.
    The Trump administration has - in my honest opinion - presided over a severe diminution of US Soft Power.
    And for this failure to attract and co-opt, it has only itself to blame.
     
    raptor22

    raptor22 SENIOR MEMBER

    If americans authorities consider themselves as participant of the JCPoA base on 2231 UNSCR then why on earth they have violated both of them on the daily basis in past four years even stepped further putting their own law above int law by punishing everyone whom has tried to implement the UNSCR and int law? who was that idiot that stood before cameras and announce seizing american participant in the deal? if you are not then what is this circus? out of desperation?
    You can not have cake and eat at the same time, it is time to make your mind you dumbasses.

    Foreign Minister Zarif's Letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council

    "...From a legal standpoint, the term “participant” is not a simple honorific title, rather, it requires taking part in an activity or event in compliance with an agreed upon and specifically defined description of duties, rights and obligations. With respect to UNSCR 2231, being a ‘JCPOA Participant’ involves contribution to JCPOA-related events and activities as well as compliance with respective obligations and responsibilities. The U.S. has not taken part in even a single meeting of the Joint Commission or JCPOA-related bodies since its official decision to “cease participation”. This fact has been underscored by the remaining JCPOA Participants inter alia, and the EU, as the Coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission. The EU Representative to the UN pointed out that since the announcement of its withdrawal, “the US has not participated in any meetings or activities within the framework of the agreement”.

    "...The U.S. acted in grave violation of the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231 by unlawfully withdrawing from the JCPOA, unilaterally re-imposing sanctions from 8 May 2018 onwards and to this date, and punishing law-abiding states and other entities for complying with this obligation. One of the well-established principles governing the creation and performance of legal obligations is good faith. Good faith is an inseparable part of international cooperation, especially when this cooperation is the basis for the implementation of the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231. The actions and positions of the current U.S. administration have proven that it has never acted in good faith.Not only has the U.S. failed to honor its own commitments under the JCPOA, but it has also substantively obstructed the implementation of commitments by the remaining JCPOA participants and other UN Member States as required under UNSCR 2231..."

    Notification under UNSCR 2231 is not merely an arbitrary and formal action but a substantive part of a process of Dispute Resolution, which is intentionally subjected to several qualifications and conditions. Any bona fide JCPOA participant—United States not being one—is obliged to submit any notification under paragraph 11 of the UNSCR 2231 along with “a description of the good-faith efforts the participant made to exhaust the dispute resolution process” specified in paragraph 37 of the JCPOA, which is annexed to UNSCR 2231. The United States has engaged in no effort—let alone good faith effort—to “exhaust the dispute resolution process”.

    In this context, it should be noted that the requirement of “good faith” also applies to the interpretation of Security Council Resolution 2231, and is reinforced by Article 2(2) of the Charter:

    All Members, in order to ensure to all of them the rights and benefits resulting from membership, shall fulfill in good faith the obligations assumed by them in accordance with the present Charter.
    The United States’ record of unlawful acts and practices in the present case, along with the “abuse of process”, deceptive maneuverings and pseudo-legal legerdemain to trigger the reapplication the provisions of terminated resolutions against Iran contravene the requirement of good faith.

     
    T|/|T

    T|/|T SENIOR MEMBER

    The US first abandoned the JCPOA and now wants snapback? Not possible, how do they even have the courage to ask for snapback? This is extreme hypocrisy and shameful. Shows trump really is an idiot, he didn't think through before abandoning JCPOA.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    how can be USA isolated? some big powers like Dominican republic supporting them :lol:
     
    BHAN85

    BHAN85 FULL MEMBER

    Eurasia interests are different from America interests.

    And Iran is the best prove.

    Any Eurasian country side with USA against Iran is a country betraying to itself in a long term.

    USA wants to use Iran as trigger for a war in Middle East (or maybe, even a larger war), only a country ruled by m*r*ns will follow USA in that dark path.

    In my opinion, Eurasian countries should export nuclear weapons and unstabilize Mexico to use them against USA, and maybe that way USA will stop of trying to f*ck up Eurasia continent with the excuse of Iran and North Korea.
     
