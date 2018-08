2018-08-14 09:13:24According to sources from China’s intelligence agencies, the CIA is working with Indian and Japanese espionage agencies to closely monitor China’s One Belt and One Road strategy and wait for opportunity to disrupt China's operations: these disruptive actions include false media campaigns and support for local opposition, supporting anti-China leaders, relying on the World Bank, the IMF and other institutions to deny loans to benefit areas, or put forward extremely demanding loan conditions,etc.The source made it clear that The Chinese government has noticed that the United States and India and Japan are seeking to undermine China's One Belt and One Road strategy and remain vigilant. The Chinese government will continue to promote mutually beneficial cooperation with neighboring countries and will resolutely oppose and actively respond to public and secret espionage actions initiated by United States, India, and Japan.