US is seeking coexistence with China, not Cold War, says Jake Sullivan

‘The goal here is not containment, it’s not a new Cold War’November 9 2021“The goal here is not containment, it’s not a new Cold War,” Mr Sullivan said in an interview toCNNon Sunday.“It is rather a favourable disposition in which the US and its allies can shape the international rules of the road on the sorts of issues that are fundamentally going to matter to the people of our country and to the people everywhere,” he added.The objective of the Biden administration was not to seek any political transformation in China, but to shape the international order to favour its interests and other likeminded democracies, he pointed out.Mr Sullivan’s remarks come a week after president Joe Biden said US was not seeking “physical conflict” with China, despite rising tensions.“This is competition. It does not have to be conflict. There is no reason there need be conflict,” Mr Biden had said.“But I’ve also indicated to him ... that we expect him to play by the rules of the road,” Mr Biden had added, referring to his conversations with Chinese president Xi Jingping. headtopics.comMr Sullivan also noted that the goal of the US policy on China was to have the two major powers operate in an international system and not repeat “errors of previous approaches.”“We want the terms of that coexistence in the international system to be favourable to American interests and values. To be set up so that the rules of the road reflect an open, fair, free Indo-Pacific region, an open, fair, free international economic system and where basic values and norms that are enshrined in the universal declaration of human rights are respected in international institutions,” he said.“This will be a competition as we go forward. The Chinese government does have a different approach to many of these issues,” Mr Sullivan added.