US is running low on some weapons and ammunition to transfer to Ukraine​

November 18, 2022, 03:06 AMThe USA is running out of surplus of certain types of weapons and ammunition that Ukraine needs (Photo:Christopher O’Quin, U.S. Marine Corps/Wikipedia)After supporting Ukraine throughout almost nine months of the war, the United States is starting to run low on Stinger anti-air missiles and 155mm artillery shells that Kyiv needs, CNN reported on Nov. 17, citing three unnamed U.S. officials.The strain on stockpiles of weapons and the ability of U.S. arms industry to meet the demand is one of the key challenges Washington faces as the United States continues to provide Ukraine with billions of dollars in security assistance.One official said stockpiles of certain systems are “depleting” because there is a “limited amount” of surplus stocks the United States can share.In particular, U.S. officials are concerned about 155mm artillery shells and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, CNN was told.Some sources have also expressed concern about the volume of production of additional weapons systems, including HARM anti-radar missiles, GMLRS projectiles for HIMARS rocket artillery, and Javelin guided anti-tank missiles. The United States, however, has recently decided to ramp up production of these and other weapon systems.Numerous officials told CNN that the United States would never compromise its own national security and that each shipment was measured by its impact on U.S. strategic reserves.On Nov. 15, AP reported that U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Congress for more than $37 billion in further assistance to Ukraine.