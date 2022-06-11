What's new

US is overestimated. China is underestimated

kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
4,034
-16
10,019
Country
China
Location
China
Within recent 3 years, US lost/will lose 4 important wars to China and Russia.

1, Trade war with China. The war"easy to win", completely lost. No need to say more.
2, War with Covid. Still remember how confident and cheerful the whole west was when China shut Wuhan city three years ago? US believed democratic countries are immune to the virus and it is the country with best preparation for it. Sadly the reality is opposite.
3, Economic war with Russia. When Biden confidently announced US and its allies had launched economic nuclear bomb to Russia, from his face we could almost see a dark cloud is approaching to Russia. Yet he never thought the bomb dropped on its pawns heads. Russia stands firmly now.
4, Proxy war in Ukraine. Obviously Russia is winning the Ukraine war. Again opposite to US' expectation.

Bisides these 4 major wars, US also lost some smaller wars with China.

1, Hongkong color revolution.
2, Huawei sanctions.
3, Propaganda war on Xinjinag issues. So far none of Muslim countries bought its lies. By the way, I believe the lies, such as the genocide, or blood cotton, can not cheat most politicians. Not at all. These lies or propaganda are too coarse. Most politicians are too smart to be cheated by these little tricks. Actually US never expected to cheat politicians. It knows,1) No politician outside China would deny these obvious lies. 2)It wanted to use the lies to instigate hatred to China among ordinary people. 3) Then in turn put pressure on their politicians. Luckily politicians in Muslims countries don't care ordinary people's feeling too much.

Several days ago Biden confidently said US will militarily intervene if China "invades" Taiwan. I hope it's a bluff. Otherwise it would be a catastrophic loss for US army. US' image of Super Power will be gone forever. The Art of War says:" To win a war, you should know the enemy and know yourself." Today's US knows neither itself nor its enemies.
 
Last edited:
A

avenuepark57

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 6, 2022
36
0
41
Country
India
Location
India
kankan326 said:
Within recent 3 years, US lost/will lose 4 important wars to China and Russia.

1, Trade war with China. So called the war"easy to win". Completely lost. No need to say more.
2, War with Covid. Still remember how confident and cheerful the whole west was when China shut Wuhan city three years ago? US believed democratic countries are immune to the virus and it is the country with best preparation for it. Sadly the reality is opposite.
3, Economic war with Russia. When Biden confidently announced US and its allies had launched economic nuclear bomb to Russia, from his face we could almost see a dark cloud is approaching to Russia. Yet he never thought the bomb dropped on its pawns heads. Russia stands firmly now.
4, Proxy war in Ukraine. Obviously Russia is winning the Ukraine war. Again opposite to US' expectation.

Bisides these 4 major wars, US also lost some smaller wars with China.

1, Hongkong color revolution.
2, Huawei sanctions.
3, Propaganda war on Xinjinag issues. So far none of Muslim countries bought its lies. By the way, I believe the lies, such as the genocide, or blood cotton, can not cheat most politicians. Not al all. These lies or propaganda are too coarse. Most politicians are too smart to be cheated by these little tricks. Actually US never expected to cheat politicians. It knows,1) No politican outside China would deny these obvious lies. 2)It wanted to use the lies to instigate hatred to China among ordinary people. 3) Then in turn put pressure to their politicians. Luckily Muslims countries don't care ordinary people's feeling too much.

Several days ago Biden confidently said US will militarily intervene if China "invades" Taiwan. I hope it's a bluff. Otherwise it would be a catastrophic loss for US army. US' image of Super Power will forever be gone. The Art of War says:" To win a war, you should know the enemy and know yourse." Today's US knows neither itself nor its enemy.
Click to expand...
A war with Taiwan will really show the

1) strength of China's domestic defense industry-
Tanks against atgm,
Jets while taking frequent sorties,
Naval ships and cruise missiles...whether they can be intercepted or not,

Their overall chain of command, battle hardiness, triservice co operation and interoperability

One thing I have taken away in current Russian Ukrainian war is Tanks are no longer deciding factor of a war. The big heavy weapons are now fast becoming relics of a bygone era.

The modern warfare seems to revolve around small and light weapons that do precision targeting. Advanced Anti-Tank missiles and MANPADS have made Tanks and attack helis somewhat obsolete. Kind of like gunships destroyers of the past. The most powerful platform emerged in this war is small drones and loitering munitions. Another lesson to learn in this war is importance of surveillance and secure communication.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
10,010
-1
15,327
Country
China
Location
United States
avenuepark57 said:
A war with Taiwan will really show the

1) strength of China's domestic defense industry-
Tanks against atgm,
Jets while taking frequent sorties,
Naval ships and cruise missiles...whether they can be intercepted or not,

Their overall chain of command, battle hardiness, triservice co operation and interoperability

One thing I have taken away in current Russian Ukrainian war is Tanks are no longer deciding factor of a war. The big heavy weapons are now fast becoming relics of a bygone era.

The modern warfare seems to revolve around small and light weapons that do precision targeting. Advanced Anti-Tank missiles and MANPADS have made Tanks and attack helis somewhat obsolete. Kind of like gunships destroyers of the past. The most powerful platform emerged in this war is small drones and loitering munitions. Another lesson to learn in this war is importance of surveillance and secure communication.
Click to expand...
China was never a tank dependent army though, unlike Russians. PLA ground forces has a completely different doctrine than Russian Army as well, since Soviets never sent doctrinal advisors to China and China couldn't replicate the Russian way of war due to having no capability of implementing it due to historical economic conditions. And once Chinese economic conditions improved, China already had a working doctrine driven by real world experience in conflicts in the civil war, Korea, India and Vietnam.

I also think you're learning the wrong lesson about helicopters. For thousands+ MANPADs, only a few Ka-52s were taken down. Helicopters are proving to be not only not obsolete, but they're kings of the battlefield both in terms of recon and in firepower.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
6,011
-1
10,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FairAndUnbiased said:
China was never a tank dependent army though, unlike Russians. PLA ground forces has a completely different doctrine than Russian Army as well, since Soviets never sent doctrinal advisors to China and China couldn't replicate the Russian way of war due to having no capability of implementing it due to historical economic conditions. And once Chinese economic conditions improved, China already had a working doctrine driven by real world experience in conflicts in the civil war, Korea, India and Vietnam.

I also think you're learning the wrong lesson about helicopters. For thousands+ MANPADs, only a few Ka-52s were taken down. Helicopters are proving to be not only not obsolete, but they're kings of the battlefield both in terms of recon and in firepower.
Click to expand...

Issue with Russians they failed in the combined arms approach to war hence the losses in tanks and gunships. Hopefully, they learn from this conflict and China goes back to drawing the board to make sure there’s not a repeat of what we are seeing in Europe.

 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
1,262
3
2,454
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
kankan326 said:
3, Propaganda war on Xinjinag issues. So far none of Muslim countries bought its lies. By the way, I believe the lies, such as the genocide, or blood cotton, can not cheat most politicians. Not al all. These lies or propaganda are too coarse. Most politicians are too smart to be cheated by these little tricks. Actually US never expected to cheat politicians. It knows,1) No politican outside China would deny these obvious lies. 2)It wanted to use the lies to instigate hatred to China among ordinary people. 3) Then in turn put pressure to their politicians. Luckily Muslims countries don't care ordinary people's feeling too much.
Click to expand...
950C695A-BF55-44A0-8FCA-167D37C8342C.jpeg

In Sha Allah one day 😍
D364ADD3-AE1F-433D-8AC8-CCA1123EA51E.jpeg

Chinese will face many more Osman Batur’s !
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,343
-1
5,925
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
avenuepark57 said:
A war with Taiwan will really show the

1) strength of China's domestic defense industry-
Tanks against atgm,
Jets while taking frequent sorties,
Naval ships and cruise missiles...whether they can be intercepted or not,

Their overall chain of command, battle hardiness, triservice co operation and interoperability

One thing I have taken away in current Russian Ukrainian war is Tanks are no longer deciding factor of a war. The big heavy weapons are now fast becoming relics of a bygone era.

The modern warfare seems to revolve around small and light weapons that do precision targeting. Advanced Anti-Tank missiles and MANPADS have made Tanks and attack helis somewhat obsolete. Kind of like gunships destroyers of the past. The most powerful platform emerged in this war is small drones and loitering munitions. Another lesson to learn in this war is importance of surveillance and secure communication.
Click to expand...
if wishes were horses, shudars and dalits will be riding them while supporting a dastar on their heads.

Chinese will never fight Chinese of Taiwan.

it looks same on the indian side i.e they will not fight China, tho for different reasons. no matter what sleepy joe is instructed to say about it.

the other day there was an amreeki official in india spouting concern about Chinese being in Ladakh but it seemed like no matter how he tried to provoke indians into a war, they remained uninterested.
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
12,200
345
12,285
Country
China
Location
Australia
Let me tell you why I "Haha" this article

If you go into a war thinking you are being underestimated and your enemy are being overestimated, then you will probably going to be carry out from this war. Every war started the same, it does not give you any advantage just because you are more advance than the next guy, if you go in with this mentality, you have already lost. And I have learn this 17 and 19 years ago.
 
A

avenuepark57

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 6, 2022
36
0
41
Country
India
Location
India
doorstar said:
if wishes were horses, shudars and dalits will be riding them while supporting a dastar on their heads.

Chinese will never fight Chinese of Taiwan.

it looks same on the indian side i.e they will not fight China, tho for different reasons. no matter what sleepy joe is instructed to say about it.

the other day there was an amreeki official in india spouting concern about Chinese being in Ladakh but it seemed like no matter how he tried to provoke indians into a war, they remained uninterested.
Click to expand...
The latest satellite images show a lot of Indian and Chinese military activities on both sides.

DBO ALG has been activated (🇮🇳)

Reinforcements pushed to DBO ( 🇮🇳 )

Reinforcements pushed to both North and South Pangong Tso sectors ( 🇮🇳)

Chinese army activities and reinforcements increased in the North and South Pangong Tso areas ( 🇨🇳 )

Indian Army acquiring more bridge laying tanks as well as Wheeled AFVs with long range ATGMs for enhancing the Offensive strike into Enemy territories.. The Indian military command has already formed the Tetra Group to counter China

Reliance Jio has expanded the reach of its 4G services in Spangmik village close to Pangong lake, an area which has been a friction point between India and China in recent years.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
4,114
2
6,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Any country who thinks USA is overestimated, they have already lost to USA... While someone from China is writing this post, USN Ohio Class Sub armed with 20 ICBM's lurking around Pacific oceans, which can devastate any country on a moment notice. World needs peace, specially after so much death from Covid, lets not talk about war when there is one already raging in the Europe.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

kankan326
Peaceful country doesn't have allies. China's dilemma
2
Replies
28
Views
851
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
kankan326
EU should give a clear promise whether it'll join in US' anti-China alliance or not. So China could decide whether it'll offer aids to Russia
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
2K
FairAndUnbiased
F
beijingwalker
Biden turns to China. China snubs US, says 'he who tied bell to the tiger must take it off'
2
Replies
19
Views
836
Menthol
Menthol
Broccoli
US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
220
Views
4K
DF41
DF41
onebyone
Yuan-ruble trading surges more than 1,000% as China and Russia draw closer together amid US tensions
Replies
0
Views
144
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom