US is overestimated. China is underestimated

Within recent 3 years, US lost/will lose 4 important wars to China and Russia.



1, Trade war with China. The war"easy to win", completely lost. No need to say more.

2, War with Covid. Still remember how confident and cheerful the whole west was when China shut Wuhan city three years ago? US believed democratic countries are immune to the virus and it is the country with best preparation for it. Sadly the reality is opposite.

3, Economic war with Russia. When Biden confidently announced US and its allies had launched economic nuclear bomb to Russia, from his face we could almost see a dark cloud is approaching to Russia. Yet he never thought the bomb dropped on its pawns heads. Russia stands firmly now.

4, Proxy war in Ukraine. Obviously Russia is winning the Ukraine war. Again opposite to US' expectation.



Bisides these 4 major wars, US also lost some smaller wars with China.



1, Hongkong color revolution.

2, Huawei sanctions.

3, Propaganda war on Xinjinag issues. So far none of Muslim countries bought its lies. By the way, I believe the lies, such as the genocide, or blood cotton, can not cheat most politicians. Not at all. These lies or propaganda are too coarse. Most politicians are too smart to be cheated by these little tricks. Actually US never expected to cheat politicians. It knows,1) No politician outside China would deny these obvious lies. 2)It wanted to use the lies to instigate hatred to China among ordinary people. 3) Then in turn put pressure on their politicians. Luckily politicians in Muslims countries don't care ordinary people's feeling too much.



Several days ago Biden confidently said US will militarily intervene if China "invades" Taiwan. I hope it's a bluff. Otherwise it would be a catastrophic loss for US army. US' image of Super Power will be gone forever. The Art of War says:" To win a war, you should know the enemy and know yourself." Today's US knows neither itself nor its enemies.