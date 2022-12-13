US is not coming to the rescue of the BNP

Bangladesh government digs in against protests as economy teeters Experts warn of 2023 debt challenge and election considered unlikely to be fair

Only the US can force the next election to be held under a caretaker government.But Biden is an extremely weak president and US state department is full of Indians.Without the caretaker government - BAL will ensure there’s enough rigging to win 60% of the seats.Cheating will be less brazen than last time but cheating none the less.Anyway, read the below article..