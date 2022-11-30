US is failing to address ‘persistent and lethal threat’ of domestic terrorism, report finds ​

Federal government has continued to focus ‘disproportionately’ on international terrorist threats despite spate of racist shootings

Adam Gabbatt

Tue 29 Nov 2022 09.00 EST Tue 29 Nov 2022 09.00 EST

