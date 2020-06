US is pissed about this because Israhell would have to tip their hand of EW missiles and bombs that evade air defenses through jamming and other EW means.US keeps these weapons top secret and don't want the Israhellis to use them to destroy well made air defense systems.Once EW is used, ECM air defenses would be developed and a new arms race to beat each others air defenses.Best way to figure out what bands they are using for EW is to get a reciever at every ADS and any that are destroyed, check what band is used, how it is used and how to counter that EW.