US is creating a monster empire called Huawei

Now Huawei announced they entered silicon process business including EUV lithography machines production, EDA design software and IC design business, aiming at building every silicon producing system, like EUV lithography machines, light source, IC-design software device and such. And China's state funds like Fund-01 and Fund-02 etc, are plan to invest hundreds of billions money to support Huawei's project. With the management of Huawei, I expected it will destroy Intel and AMD and all the minor US players within 10 years, like they slaughtered many US corporations in communication business. So in a few years we will see a Huawei empire that itself can produce from Desktop/mobile/smart device OS to communication devices to memory chip/storage chips/FPGA/CPUs and GPUs to AI chips, and all connected by Huawei's superior 5G or even 6G tech, and made by Huawei's silicon process. In a matter of years, Huawei will be the combination of Cisco, Microsoft, google intel and nvidia, if not more, and Huawei can access to almost infinite financial source and talent pool in China, it is shame that Huawei don't offer stocks for investors to buy, otherwise it would have had one hell of a market capital