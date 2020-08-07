/ Register

US is creating a monster empire called Huawei

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by 52051, Aug 7, 2020 at 8:52 PM.

    52051

    52051

    Now Huawei announced they entered silicon process business including EUV lithography machines production, EDA design software and IC design business, aiming at building every silicon producing system, like EUV lithography machines, light source, IC-design software device and such.

    And China's state funds like Fund-01 and Fund-02 etc, are plan to invest hundreds of billions money to support Huawei's project.

    With the management of Huawei, I expected it will destroy Intel and AMD and all the minor US players within 10 years, like they slaughtered many US corporations in communication business.

    So in a few years we will see a Huawei empire that itself can produce from Desktop/mobile/smart device OS to communication devices to memory chip/storage chips/FPGA/CPUs and GPUs to AI chips, and all connected by Huawei's superior 5G or even 6G tech, and made by Huawei's silicon process.

    In a matter of years, Huawei will be the combination of Cisco, Microsoft, google intel and nvidia, if not more, and Huawei can access to almost infinite financial source and talent pool in China, it is shame that Huawei don't offer stocks for investors to buy, otherwise it would have had one hell of a market capital
    :enjoy:

    172451egte119ktg02hi21.jpg
     
    onebyone

    onebyone SENIOR MEMBER

    Good News For US
     
    Stannis Baratheon

    Stannis Baratheon FULL MEMBER

    There are very few things Chinese in the Huawei laptops. Huawei still lacks in capability in producing the more sophisticated electronics in their phones. What advantage Huawei had was it could offer great products for affordable prices but Samsung has already entered that market and can offer comparative product with better quality.
     
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Huawei has Africa, Asia, south central america and parts of europe to build infrastructure. the west cannot force everyone to boycott Huawei.
     
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Luckily Chinese companies have the west to rely on deciding their future technological direction otherwise they'd flounder and die trying to figure out where to expand.
     
