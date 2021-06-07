US is chasing China’s tail on 5G
Super-fast data speed is not the point. The future is in robots talking to each other and response is the key
By DAVID P. GOLDMANMAY 30, 2021
The US is playing catch-up with China in the 5G race. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / Josep Lago
NEW YORK – Chinese manufacturers have installed about 5,000 private 5G networks and will add tens of thousands more this year as 5G broadband enables Fourth Industrial Revolution applications, according to mainland industry leaders.
China already has 70% of the world’s installed 5G base stations and 80% of the world’s 5G smartphone users.
The global chip shortage and US sanctions against Chinese telecom equipment firms such as Huawei and ZTE have slowed China’s 5G buildout to some extent but 5G infrastructure already covers all of China’s major cities.
China will add between 500,000 to 800,000 new 5G base stations to the 792,000 in place at the end of February, according to industry sources. 5G’s impact on productivity as well as profitability will come from downstream applications, not the network buildout as such.
“It doesn’t make any sense for the West to pour billions of dollars into alternatives to China’s 5G technology,” one Chinese executive told Asia Times.
“It’s too little too late, and it focuses on the wrong areas. Trying to invent an alternative ecosystem isn’t going to work. I would have expected the United States to say, ‘Let’s transform industry, let’s be more competitive.’
“The US is great at analytics with firms like Google, Microsoft and Amazon. That’s what should have been done.”
5G, as I argued in my 2020 book You Will Be Assimilated: China’s Plan to Sino-Form the World, is the railroad of the 21st century – a carrier technology whose importance lies in the other technologies it makes possible.
Ever decreasing computing cost has been enabled by remarkable advances in transistor technology that increased chip transistor density. Representational image: iStock
With few exceptions, Western investment in enterprise 5G networks is tentative and experimental, while China’s factories, mines and ports have put 5G into full operation.
Super-fast data speed is not the point. The future is in robots talking to each other and response is the key
By DAVID P. GOLDMANMAY 30, 2021
The US is playing catch-up with China in the 5G race. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / Josep Lago
NEW YORK – Chinese manufacturers have installed about 5,000 private 5G networks and will add tens of thousands more this year as 5G broadband enables Fourth Industrial Revolution applications, according to mainland industry leaders.
China already has 70% of the world’s installed 5G base stations and 80% of the world’s 5G smartphone users.
The global chip shortage and US sanctions against Chinese telecom equipment firms such as Huawei and ZTE have slowed China’s 5G buildout to some extent but 5G infrastructure already covers all of China’s major cities.
China will add between 500,000 to 800,000 new 5G base stations to the 792,000 in place at the end of February, according to industry sources. 5G’s impact on productivity as well as profitability will come from downstream applications, not the network buildout as such.
“It doesn’t make any sense for the West to pour billions of dollars into alternatives to China’s 5G technology,” one Chinese executive told Asia Times.
“It’s too little too late, and it focuses on the wrong areas. Trying to invent an alternative ecosystem isn’t going to work. I would have expected the United States to say, ‘Let’s transform industry, let’s be more competitive.’
“The US is great at analytics with firms like Google, Microsoft and Amazon. That’s what should have been done.”
5G, as I argued in my 2020 book You Will Be Assimilated: China’s Plan to Sino-Form the World, is the railroad of the 21st century – a carrier technology whose importance lies in the other technologies it makes possible.
Ever decreasing computing cost has been enabled by remarkable advances in transistor technology that increased chip transistor density. Representational image: iStock
US is chasing China’s tail on 5G
NEW YORK – Chinese manufacturers have installed about 5,000 private 5G networks and will add tens of thousands more this year as 5G broadband enables Fourth Industrial Revolution applications…
asiatimes.com