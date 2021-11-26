What's new

US invites Taiwan to Summit for Democracy, angering China as diplomatic strain continues

DavidsSling

1637976941044.png

Despite not being recognised as a country by the US, Taiwan has been invited to a summit of democratic nations in December.(Reuters: Stephan Lam)


The US government has invited Taiwan to an international summit next month, angering Chinese officials.

Key points:
  • More than 100 nations including Australia have been invited to the Summit for Democracy
  • China says it is "firmly opposed" to Taiwan's invitation, claiming the island as part of its territory
  • The summit will be hosted by the US on December 9 and 10

Taiwan's invite to the Summit for Democracy was announced on Tuesday when the list of invitees was published by the US State Department.

There are 110 participants on the invitation list for the virtual event on December 9 and 10, including Australia.

The summit aims to help stop democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide.

The list does not include China or Russia.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said the government would be represented by Digital Minister Audrey Tang and Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington.

"Our country's invitation to participate in the Summit for Democracy is an affirmation of Taiwan's efforts to promote the values of democracy and human rights over the years," the ministry said.


The invite for Taiwan comes as China steps up pressure on countries to downgrade or sever relations with the island.

China claims the self-governing island as part of its territory, but Taiwan's government has repeatedly said Beijing does not have the right to speak for it.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing was "firmly opposed" to the US inviting Taiwan to its summit.

"US actions only go to show democracy is just a cover and a tool for it to advance its geopolitical objectives, oppress other countries, divide the world and serve its own interests," he said.

Sharp differences over Taiwan persisted during a virtual meeting earlier this month between Mr Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China 'firmly opposed' to US inviting Taiwan to democracy summit

Taiwan will attend a democracy summit of more than 100 other nations hosted by the United States, angering China.
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Every geopolitical action has an opposite and equal reaction! Good for Pakistan, Taliban, BRI etc! And, damn bad for India…

Thanks to Biden, who will Insha’Allah overtrump President Trump….
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Every geopolitical action has an opposite and equal reaction! Good for Pakistan, Taliban, BRI etc! And, damn bad for India…

Thanks to Biden, who will Insha’Allah overtrump President Trump….
I have to disagree to agree here.

It is not good for anyone or bad for anyone it doesn't alter any occasion because the competition part was always bound to happen and Taiwan is just a formality really and if Taiwan was not even there it wouldn't have altered anything because China just rose to overtake the US in a natural way.. State growth always happens and always use to happen since the dawn of mankind this is just another circle of these where one state grows enough to make the other feel being replaced influence wise which eventually leads to that.

It is like the animal kingdom when one alpha rises he chellenges the old one to replace him as the leader something along these lines but this has nothing to do with a third party or an Island state in the bigger picture
 
