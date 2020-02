over suspicions they received undisclosed funds from foreign countries

elite schools did not fully report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts.

Under US law, universities are required to report all gifts and contracts from foreign sources that exceed $250,000 (£193,000).

the Department of Education said it had uncovered some $6.6bn in previously unreported gifts

foreign spending on US universities as a "black hole" and warned that such money can come with strings attached.

This is about transparency.

Unfortunately, the more we dig, the more we find that too many are underreporting or not reporting at all,

What are Harvard and Yale accused of?

Yale University had chosen not to report any foreign funding over the last four years, and is suspected of failing to disclose at least $375m in foreign gifts and contracts.

the university had indeed "failed to submit required reports on foreign sources of funding" from 2017 to 2017,