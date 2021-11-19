What's new

US intelligence uncovers secret Chinese military port under construction in UAE; construction halted

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,260
2
11,115
Country
United States
Location
United States
WASHINGTON—U. S. intelligence agencies learned this spring that China was secretly building what they suspected was a military facility at a port in the United Arab Emirates, one of the U.S.’s closest Mideast allies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Alarmed, the Biden administration warned the Emirati government that a Chinese military presence in its country could threaten ties between the two nations. After rounds of meetings and visits by U.S. officials, construction was recently halted, according to people...

https://www.wsj.com/articles/us-china-uae-military-11637274224
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 0, Guests: 8)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom