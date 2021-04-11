US intelligence Report: Pakistan to Become 23rd Biggest Economy By 2040

Tragedy is where we are at today! 5th largest nation in the world, 40th "largest" economy!Should we be happy or sad by this prediction?
Sad would be 10 years from today - when Pak will probably be 4th largest nation and possibly 23rd "largest" economy.
2050 may be the earliest we get to be happy.
Don't hate on PML-N! Thanks to them, their voters get to eat biryani every 5 years and a select few get to make billions! And of course, then we have the metros to take pics of.Next election PML-N is coming back. With Daronomics returning I don't see why we cannot achieve 50% YoY growth.
Nominal. PPP is already top 21 I think.In PPP or Nominal?
23rd is not good bro...pakistan should be in top 10 as per its population.inshallah man.
