What's new

US intelligence Report: Pakistan to Become 23rd Biggest Economy By 2040

Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
3,512
2
4,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Next election PML-N is coming back. With Daronomics returning I don't see why we cannot achieve 50% YoY growth.
 
Jinn Baba

Jinn Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2015
2,877
-1
4,684
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bawag said:
Should we be happy or sad by this prediction?
Click to expand...
Tragedy is where we are at today! 5th largest nation in the world, 40th "largest" economy!

Sad would be 10 years from today - when Pak will probably be 4th largest nation and possibly 23rd "largest" economy.

2050 may be the earliest we get to be happy.
 
bhola record

bhola record

FULL MEMBER
Jul 22, 2020
401
0
576
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jinn Baba said:
Tragedy is where we are at today! 5th largest nation in the world, 40th "largest" economy!

Sad would be 10 years from today - when Pak will probably be 4th largest nation and possibly 23rd "largest" economy.

2050 may be the earliest we get to be happy.
Click to expand...
We still have time.All is not lost.
 
Jinn Baba

Jinn Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2015
2,877
-1
4,684
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Enigma SIG said:
Next election PML-N is coming back. With Daronomics returning I don't see why we cannot achieve 50% YoY growth.
Click to expand...
Don't hate on PML-N! Thanks to them, their voters get to eat biryani every 5 years and a select few get to make billions! And of course, then we have the metros to take pics of.
HostileInsurgent said:
In PPP or Nominal?
Click to expand...
Nominal. PPP is already top 21 I think.
 
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2020
1,615
-52
1,106
Country
India
Location
India
Jinn Baba said:
Don't hate on PML-N! Thanks to them, their voters get to eat biryani every 5 years and a select few get to make billions! And of course, then we have the metros to take pics of.


Nominal. PPP is already top 21 I think.
Click to expand...
For that to happen the other countries’ economic growth should halt which is unlikely, yes Pakistan’s economy will be what it will be in 2040 but the 24th rank is difficult to achieve considering the current financial status I’m seeing. It’s my opinion, you can share your views on my statement.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom