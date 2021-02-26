What's new

US intelligence report finds Saudi Crown Prince responsible for approving Khashoggi operation

By Jeremy Herb, CNN

Updated 1:14 PM ET, Fri February 26, 2021
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 2018.


Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 2018.
Washington (CNN)The US intelligence report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi says that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved the operation to capture or kill the Saudi journalist.
"We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the report's executive summary states.

"We base this assessment on the Crown Prince's control of decisionmaking in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman's protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince's support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi," the report says.
The Biden administration released the long-awaited declassified intelligence report on Khashogg's killing on Friday.



The administration provided the declassified report to Congress ahead of its public release.


The release of the report was mandated by Congress. It came after President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud spoke on Thursday.
This story is breaking and will be updated.

Who would be king if MBS does not become king,

does anyone know how a king is chosen in Saudi Arabia

Damn this killing is going to haunt MBS for the rest of his life. I doubt saudi arabia will want a killer as a king, he might not even become king due to the external pressure.
 
Kingslayerr said:
Damn this killing is going to haunt MBS for the rest of his life. I doubt saudi arabia will want a killer as a king, he might not even become king due to the external pressure.
its sad that, how this killing only comes to light because Jamal was a dissent under American protection living in NATO soil.


The conduct of the Abu Shahi prince against the Pakistani trader is still fresh in our minds. Ganja nawaz said nothing .
 
nope, Saudia has opened up to China for 2030 vision and its tech companies have made inroads, this is a pressure tactic i think... you find dirt you sure want to keep the other person in line :P
 
US seeing a lot of gains and influence in KSA. May be MBS was the guy who resisted Israeli recognition pressure which came at cost at this time otherwise, CIA would have known it since day First but kept under wraps for this time. Apparently, US would like to use situation against KSA remaining resistance and sovereignty but to bow down fully. Having said that, choose your friends wisely and carefully.
 
Khan vilatey said:
its sad that, how this killing only comes to light because Jamal was a dissent under American protection living in NATO soil.


The conduct of the Abu Shahi prince against the Pakistani trader is still fresh in our minds. Ganja nawaz said nothing .
Please can you tell me a little about this trader incident or where can read about it?
 
it look like US preparing to remove MBS...
can MBS resist and broke US relation with saudi?
 
Kingslayerr said:
Damn this killing is going to haunt MBS for the rest of his life. I doubt saudi arabia will want a killer as a king, he might not even become king due to the external pressure.
There will be a civil war in Saudi soon... Because this foolish MBS will revert to his dictatorial tendencies and not give up power so easily.

He is just another Sadam in towel clothing...
 
Clutch said:
There will be a civil war in Saudi soon... Because this foolish MBS will revert to his dictatorial tendencies and not give up power so easily.

He is just another Sadam in towel clothing...
I doubt there will be a civil war but all this pressure from the west will never benefit saudi arabia.
Other's in power now have a concrete reason on why MBS shouldn't be the king.
But i think it would be better for Pakistan for him to be king. It might give us some leverage over saudi arabia in response we'll support him.
 
Dexon said:
it look like US preparing to remove MBS...
can MBS resist and broke US relation with saudi?
Yes, may be by ordering usa army to leave saudia and ask russia to come in saudia who knows.
 
