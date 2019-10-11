What's new

US intelligence official: Saudi air defense is the most experienced in the world

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
22,023
19
23,722
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1200px-Royal_Saudi_Air_Defense_Forces_Logo2.svg.png

A former US intelligence official said that the Saudi air defense is the most experienced militarily in the world, praising the value of air defenses in confronting the persistent hostile targeting by the Houthi militia.

Recent events show that the Saudi Air Force has become capable of responding well to Houthi attempts to outmaneuver Saudi air defenses through many successive attacks or Consecutive Attacks (Dumping)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406416055052943360

The statement came after the Saudi air defense successfully countred Attempted simultaneous attack of more than 17 suicide drones!

متحدث-التحالف-طائرة-مسيرة-للحوثيين.jpg


190920 Saudi Arabia oil facility drone missile attack air defense systems Middle East US Iran news World


190920 Saudi Arabia oil facility drone missile attack air defense systems Middle East US Iran news World






And still more air-defense systems coming..

Biko II
antiaircraft-artillery-biho2_slide_img01.jpg


THAAD
56c2255a-6670-439e-970e-04b4f2995308.jpg


E0682AFB-C780-4AC3-98D5-C9F93747713E.jpeg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

monitor
CAN OFFSETS WORK IN PAKISTAN?
Replies
0
Views
2K
monitor
monitor
The SC
Connecting the Dots: The paradoxes of intelligence reform.
Replies
0
Views
447
The SC
The SC
Muhammed45
How USA destabilizes the whole world? Using arms race and global terrorism
Replies
1
Views
858
El Sidd
El Sidd
H
Evolution Of Pakistan’s Nuclear Doctrine – Analysis
Replies
12
Views
2K
volatile
volatile
Horus
Can the United States take Hussain Haqqani seriously?
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
123
Views
70K
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom