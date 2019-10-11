US intelligence official: Saudi air defense is the most experienced in the world

A former US intelligence official said that the Saudi air defense is the most experienced militarily in the world, praising the value of air defenses in confronting the persistent hostile targeting by the Houthi militia.Recent events show that the Saudi Air Force has become capable of responding well to Houthi attempts to outmaneuver Saudi air defenses through many successive attacks or Consecutive Attacks (Dumping)The statement came after the Saudi air defense successfully countred Attempted simultaneous attack of more than 17 suicide drones!And still more air-defense systems coming..Biko IITHAAD