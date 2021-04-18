US intelligence agencies organized attempt on life of Belarus president and his children, - Lukashenko He claims that the group that prepared the assassination attempt has already been detained

He claims that the group that prepared the assassination attempt has already been detainedAccording to Lukashenko, the US special services were allegedly involved in the assassination attempt. He claims that the group that prepared the assassination attempt has already been detained."The plans are to capture a child, one, the second, how will it turn out …”We will put it in the cellar “… By the way, in the Gomel region they prepared the cellar. We detained the group. They brought us, showed us how it was all planned. I was silent. We found the work of clearly foreign intelligence agencies. Most likely, the Central Intelligence Agency, the FBI, I don't know which of the Americans worked there. We discovered their desire to come to Minsk and start organizing an attempt on the life of the president and children," Lukashenko said.According to him, the group included lawyer Zyankovich, who has double US-Belarusian citizenship, and political analyst Feduta.Lukashenko also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of an attempt by US special services on the president of Belarus in a conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden but did not receive an answer.As we reported earlier, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko stated that the opponents of the authority try to ‘break’ the country and their main goal is the president.Besides, Lukashenko believes that in due time, Ukraine failed during the destabilization and collapsed, while Belarus keeps going.“Everything is done to break the country. Ukraine collapsed. All post-Soviet republics collapse, while Belarus keeps going. They understand perfectly well, excuse me for my indiscretion that it keeps going mostly due to the fact that this Lukashenko hinders. That is why he should be brought down,” the Belarusian leader noted.