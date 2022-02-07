US intel indicates Russian officers have had doubts about full scale Ukraine invasion

As one of the most notorious Western propagandists Goebbels said: "A lie repeated a thousand times becomes the truth". They are repeating this lie since 2014. Some Western people remind me sea shells. They live in some media-reality, which starts with the morning media-lie and ends with the evening media-lie. They do not remember media lied them yesterday and day before yesterday and before... Amazing thing. You can do everything with such people because they do not have their own minds. Like robots or scripts. But I believe they are minority, not majority.