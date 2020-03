The firing of epidemic experts, abrupt closure of the Fort Deitrick bioweapons lab, total censorship of all coronavirus information, and now the coordination of not civilian, but military and spy agencies is extremely odd. They are the only nation to do so. Every other nation has been sharing information widely and transparently. In an earlier reuters expose, the us gave "the talks involve China" as the reason for the secrecy". That seems odd. China shared all its data with the world. Why can't America? What is it hiding? Why are are civilian health agencies like the CDC issued gag orders while they plan with the CIA and war planners?