US influence will decline, China will rise and ‘Trump trauma will linger’: report​

I doubt it. You really need democratic systems and a basic sense of ethics to get to where the US is today. You can argue they are unethical, but truth is they are a whole lot more ethical than most of the countries represented on this forum.



Many systems try and fail, like Pakistan and Afghanistan recently. But when it succeeds, you have institutions that know their limits and are robust enough to carry out the national agenda and national priorities without having to back-delegate or second guess. They can act with rigour across all areas, and not limit themselves to the ones the central party decided to focus on this year to boost popularity.



More importantly you have checks and balances that work, so even if someone decides to over-reach, systems exist to replace them without upending the entire country.