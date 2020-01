US Indicts 5 for Illegal Exports to Pakistan's Nuclear Weapons Program

Five Pakistani businessmen have been indicted in the United States for operating an international network of front companies to export U.S.-origin goods to Pakistan for use in that country’s nuclear weapons program,

The defendants bought and exported U.S.-origin items for Pakistan’s Advanced Engineering Research Organization and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission without export licenses,

In all, the indictment identified 38 illegal nuclear-related exports from the U.S. to Pakistan involving 29 different companies around the United States between September 2014 and October 2019.

None of the U.S. companies was found complicit in the unlawful exports.

The two Pakistani entities — AERO and PAEC — are on the U.S. Commerce Department’s list of companies required to hold export licenses