US, India vow coordination on peace in Afghanistan
Pajhwok
20 Apr 2021 - 11:43 PM

KABUL (Pajhwok): Top US and Indian diplomats have exchanged views on regional issues, including the current situation in Afghanistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Tony Blinken also discussed over the telephone Myanmar and climate change on Monday.

Following the call, Blinken tweeted: “Had a warm and productive conversation with Dr S Jaishankar to reaffirm the importance of the US-India relationship.”

Regional security issues of mutual concern in Afghanistan and Burma and global challenges — such as climate change — were also discussed, the secretary of state added.

The Indian minister said the conversation covered recent developments in India’s immediate and extended neighbourhood.

A statement from the State Department said Blinken spoke with Jaishankar to reaffirm the importance of the US-India relationship and cooperation on regional security issues.

The two sides agreed on close and frequent coordination in support of a lasting peace and development for the people of Afghanistan.

pajhwok.com

