US, India vow coordination on peace in Afghanistan

Pajhwok20 Apr 2021 - 11:43 PMKABUL (Pajhwok): Top US and Indian diplomats have exchanged views on regional issues, including the current situation in Afghanistan.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Tony Blinken also discussed over the telephone Myanmar and climate change on Monday.Following the call, Blinken tweeted: “Had a warm and productive conversation with Dr S Jaishankar to reaffirm the importance of the US-India relationship.”Regional security issues of mutual concern in Afghanistan and Burma and global challenges — such as climate change — were also discussed, the secretary of state added.The Indian minister said the conversation covered recent developments in India’s immediate and extended neighbourhood.A statement from the State Department said Blinken spoke with Jaishankar to reaffirm the importance of the US-India relationship and cooperation on regional security issues.The two sides agreed on close and frequent coordination in support of a lasting peace and development for the people of Afghanistan.