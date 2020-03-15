Tejas Spokesman
US, India vow coordination on peace in Afghanistan
Pajhwok
20 Apr 2021 - 11:43 PM
KABUL (Pajhwok): Top US and Indian diplomats have exchanged views on regional issues, including the current situation in Afghanistan.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Tony Blinken also discussed over the telephone Myanmar and climate change on Monday.
Following the call, Blinken tweeted: “Had a warm and productive conversation with Dr S Jaishankar to reaffirm the importance of the US-India relationship.”
Regional security issues of mutual concern in Afghanistan and Burma and global challenges — such as climate change — were also discussed, the secretary of state added.
The Indian minister said the conversation covered recent developments in India’s immediate and extended neighbourhood.
A statement from the State Department said Blinken spoke with Jaishankar to reaffirm the importance of the US-India relationship and cooperation on regional security issues.
The two sides agreed on close and frequent coordination in support of a lasting peace and development for the people of Afghanistan.
