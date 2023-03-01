What's new

US-India manufacturing investment can grow, but can't decouple from China: Ex-CIA Director Petraeus

US-India manufacturing investment can grow, but can’t decouple from China: Ex-CIA Director Petraeus​

By Laura Curtis, Bloomberg
Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

The geopolitical crisis over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing US-China tensions have led to “slowbalisation,” where global integration is happening at a slower pace, according to retired General David Petraeus.

“We are in an era of renewed great power rivalries, where geopolitics very much defines what’s possible in terms of economics, trade and investment,” said Petraeus, chairman of KKR’s Global Institute, on Monday. “Globalisation is not over by any means, but it has now become ‘slowbalisation,’ where the growth in global trade is now much flatter.”

While there’s room to grow manufacturing investment between the US and India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico and other places, “none of these can replace China’s colossal capacity, and we cannot decouple from China,” said Petraeus, a former CIA director.

Petraeus spoke at the annual TPM23 Conference organised by S&P Global Market Intelligence in Long Beach, where more than 3,700 representatives of the container-shipping industry are kicking off the contract-negotiating season, the first such gathering since supply chains have begun to normalise from the pandemic-era disruptions.

As uncertainty about the global economy remains high, the World Trade Organization had sounded the alarm over slowing momentum in global trade. The Geneva-based organisation estimates that the volume in global merchandise trade will increase 1% this year, a sharp slowdown from the estimated 3.5% expansion in 2022.

