US, India, Japan, Australia to explore common approach to 5G with trusted vendors

are considering a common approach on 5G telecom technology, expanding their strategic cooperation under the framework of which was primarily focused on the Indo-Pacific region. Officials of the four countries discussed the issue at a virtual meeting of the 'Quad' on Friday. The announcement comes as a significant number of countries in Europe and elsewhere continue to permit Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies to operate in their countries. Noting the importance of, the officials discussed ways to promote the use of, particularly for 5G networks. They explored ways to enhance coordination on counterterrorism, maritime security, cyber security, and regional connectivity, as well as quality infrastructure based upon international best practices, such as the G20 Principles for Quality Infrastructure Investment. Participants also highlighted the need to improve supply chains in sectors including critical minerals, medical supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The officials reaffirmed their countries' strong support for ASEAN centrality and ASEAN-led regional architecture. They explored ways to work together in the Mekong sub-region, in the South China Sea, and across the Indo-Pacific to support international law, pluralism, regional stability, and post-pandemic recovery efforts. The four countries committed to continuing regular consultations, including at the senior officials' and Ministerial levels. and are already cooperating on the development of "India and Japan have agreed to closely cooperate and develop the 5G and advanced technologies with US and Australia ramping up technological support. We are also taking help from Israel. There are discussions on within the government and our 5G policy will take a final shape in the coming days. But Japan will be a close partner nevertheless," said an official involved in the exercise. Cooperation was extensively discussed during the first foreign and defense ministerial dialogue between the two strategic partners in November last year. People familiar with the issue said the will be discussed at the annual India-Japan summit which is likely to take place by end of this year. The discussion on the 5G technology at the Quad meeting also reflected how serious the four countries have been on the issue, people familiar with the issue said. In November 2017, the four countries formalized the long-pending proposal of setting up the to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence. However, the coalition is now expanding the sphere of their cooperation to other issues having geopolitical ramifications like 5G networks. The anonymous sources said the issue of 5G technology is expected to figure prominently at a meeting of foreign ministers of the Quad member countries in Tokyo next month. The issue of "risks" posed by Chinese communication networks was discussed at a high-level meeting between India and the U.S. last year.