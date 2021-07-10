US, India against military takeover of Afghanistan: Jaishankar in RS New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that he had a very detailed discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and they both agreed that there cannot be a takeover...

Exterior Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday knowledgeable the Rajya Sabha that he had a really detailed dialogue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken relating to the continued state of affairs in Afghanistan and so they each agreed that there can’t be a takeover of the war-torn nation by use of power.Addressing the higher home, the minister mentioned, “We (Indian management) highlighted that in our method to international points we’re guided by quest for good union however we search to proper historic wrongs. Relating to freedom, we should not deal with it as non-governance or abdication of tasks. Our dialog on this must be balanced.”Relating to the continued state of affairs in Afghanistan, EAM Jaishankar mentioned, “That there cannot be a navy answer, there cannot be a takeover by use of power in Afghanistan. We’ll work with worldwide group to make sure that political negotiations for a settlement are pursued significantly and we’d by no means settle for an final result which is determined by power.”Blinken, throughout his two-day India go to, mentioned a variety of bilateral and regional points together with Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and COVID-19 cooperation.Throughout Blinken’s go to, Jaishankar mentioned he articulated India’s place at a presser that was collectively held with the US Secretary of State. “We had been very clear that there should be a negotiated, political settlement in Afghanistan.”“We (EAM & US Secy of State) had a really detailed dialogue on Afghanistan. I articulated our place at a press convention that was collectively held with the visiting US Secy of State. We had been very clear that there should be a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan.”The minister additional added that there was a “very sturdy convergence in our (India and US) positions on this matter.”Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar had underlined the significance of peace negotiations in Afghanistan and spoke towards the unilateral “imposition of will” within the war-torn nation whereas calling for preserving the features remodeled the previous twenty years.Throughout a joint presser with Blinken, Jaishankar had mentioned, “The features to Afghan civil society, particularly rights of girls, minorities and social freedom — over the past twenty years are self-evident. Afghanistan must not ever be dwelling to terrorism, nor develop into a supply of refugees.” (ANI)