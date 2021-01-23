US' incoming top diplomat Blinken targets Turkey with sanctions

Hakikat ve Hikmet said: And, the folks will search for Trump after the next Presidential election.... Click to expand...

trump will most probably get disqualified after impeachment, maybe one of his children eric or ivanka. doesn't matter though. trump couldn't stem the downwards spiral of the american economy, biden will only worsen the situation thru is brow beaten, tried & failed gun boat diplomacy. what the us administration doesn't realize is that the gun boat itself is sinking...fast. China is the new economic, financial power house while america is struggling to somehow regain its faded glory by war mongering again. having said that, it would be interesting to see how Russia & China react to this new administration's war mongering. I can foresee Russia putting more troops on the ground, Turkey getting more assertive with the u.s. and even China starting to show military presence in countries like Iran & even Pakistan. Entirely possible that Pakistan cut off american supply route & get out of the alliance altogether WHILE highlighting the american interference in preventing money laundering from poor nations effectively neutralizing any weight the u.s. may have in fatfa.