US' incoming top diplomat Blinken targets Turkey with sanctions

Antony J. Blinken, of New York, speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. January 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
Antony J. Blinken, of New York, speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. January 19, 2021. (REUTERS)


Not even officially in office yet, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's choice for secretary of state has already started to accuse NATO member Turkey on Tuesday of not acting like an ally and claimed Washington will review if further sanctions are required on Ankara over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

"The idea that a strategic, so-called strategic, partner of ours would actually be in line with one of our biggest strategic competitors in Russia is not acceptable," Antony Blinken told lawmakers.

"I think we need to take a look to see the impact that the existing sanctions have had and then determine whether (there is) more that needs to be done," Blinken said during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing.

Blinken's comments came a day before Biden takes over from the administration of President Donald Trump.

"Turkey is an ally, that in many ways ... is not acting as an ally should and this is a very, very significant challenge for us and we're very clear-eyed about it," Blinken said.


Last month, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), its chief Ismail Demir and three other officials to penalize Turkey for its purchase of the Russian S-400s. The sanctions through the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) – designed to deter any country from agreeing to military deals with Russia – also restricts U.S. loans and credit to the SSB, although that is not seen as having a significant impact.

Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and NATO's broader defense systems while Turkey has stressed that the weapons would not be integrated into NATO systems, posing no threat to the alliance or its armaments.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in its immediate response, condemned the decision while pointing out the U.S.' unfair stance throughout the S-400 purchase process.

The U.S. sanctions come at a delicate moment in Ankara and Washington's fraught relationship as Biden gears up to take office from Trump. In a video that surfaced in August 2020, Biden said he would seek a regime change in Turkey and expressed his willingness to work with "opposition leadership" in the country to topple Erdoğan in Turkey's 2023 elections. While the remarks caused an initial uproar in Turkey, Ankara recently expressed its willingness to work with Biden as long as the nation's concerns are respected.

When it comes to Turkey's diplomatic efforts in recent years, many argue that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's personal ties with other presidents and world leaders are a unique variable in determining how things develop. Especially when it comes to dealing with countries like Russia and the U.S., two of Turkey's most strategic allies, Erdoğan's personal communications with Trump and Putin have been a key factor, according to many pundits and analysts. The U.S.-Russia relationship has even experienced a calm period thanks to somewhat good communication between Trump and Putin, overshadowing the traditional animosities between the two.

Thus, many with high curiosity look forward to Biden's presidency to see how the delicate ties between these three countries will evolve in light of new leadership.

Turkey, US officials discuss bilateral ties
Meanwhile, senior Turkish and U.S. officials discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call Tuesday.

Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın spoke to outgoing U.S. National Security Adviser Robert C. O'Brien over the phone to discuss Ankara-Washington relations and regional issues, according to a statement.

The duo emphasized the strategic importance of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over establishing a useful channel of communication at a time when Turkey-U.S. cooperations have encountered various challenges, it added.

The importance of mutual respect and interests for continuity in Ankara and Washington's relations was emphasized during the meeting, the statement further said.

US' incoming top diplomat Blinken targets Turkey with sanctions | Daily Sabah
 
Same old Gunboat Diplomacy. İt's getting old now.
 
Here it goes again they coming after Muslim countries again..why we even think that they are well wishers of Muslim..why we are in Illinois..Trump was better he used to insulat Muslims on face then attacking with bombs..Biden n his fellow will do (mo main ram ram bagal main chuori.) Their simple rul is looting and blackmailing stupid arabs... blackmailing Sanctioning attacking Persians Turks and Pakistanis. May God protects Muslims and this world...
 
I guess we will find out how the Biden presidency will function soon.. If they further sanction Turkey, then have to sanction India for its S400 purchase. If not, then their credibility in enforcing CAATSA will get flushed down the toilet..

Lets see..
 
Does it even matter. They are unrelieable these Yankies and probably this will hasten an alternative currency and away from Dollar. It's in their best interest they slow down and think before going into the unknown and going sanction sanction as if it is playstation like a kid. People are getting fed up with it and tired of it. An Alternative world currency away from the US is the only solution if they don't stop and think over the sanction card or using it so lightly will have it's consequences eventually. There is counter measure for everything. Example if anyone proposes an alternative currency China would be interested instantly and could get alot of support
 
Like many of us, I will repeat myself that US will firstly care about their own interests no matter the cost you pay for it and regardless of past relations. Similarly, whether Biden, Trump, Obama or Clinton; US has its policy setting in default which will continue however change in office may only affect in 1% to 5% change as compare to past. The mistrust will continue hence, awaiting for some change or miracle to happen; keep raising yourself, advance yourself, update yourself and strengthen yourself so in the end, it doesn't matter who is the POTUS. Similar lesson for everyone including Pakistan.
 
The Obama remnants are back in full force. The warmongering and threats have already started on day one.
 
these old school gun boat diplomats need to pull their heads outta their asses and realize the harsh reality that this is a new would where nations conduct missile boost diplomacy. their isn't a damn thing their sanctions can do to Turkey, with trade increasing between Turkey, Russia, China. Pakistan & other SCO states, it'll only drive Turkey closer to China & Russia this strengthening the SCO power. think it's high time Turkey becomes a full member of the SCO.

there are similar rumors of america wanting to review & pull out of the afghan peace accord. not gonna happen without getting severely reprimanded by powers involved including Pakistan China & Russia.
 
Yes, it does. It will be bring a smile to my face, and joy to my heart to see the Americans sanction India. Life is full of ever dimishing joys right now. That will perk us all up. What is wrong with that?
 
And, the folks will search for Trump after the next Presidential election....
 
trump will most probably get disqualified after impeachment, maybe one of his children eric or ivanka. doesn't matter though. trump couldn't stem the downwards spiral of the american economy, biden will only worsen the situation thru is brow beaten, tried & failed gun boat diplomacy. what the us administration doesn't realize is that the gun boat itself is sinking...fast. China is the new economic, financial power house while america is struggling to somehow regain its faded glory by war mongering again. having said that, it would be interesting to see how Russia & China react to this new administration's war mongering. I can foresee Russia putting more troops on the ground, Turkey getting more assertive with the u.s. and even China starting to show military presence in countries like Iran & even Pakistan. Entirely possible that Pakistan cut off american supply route & get out of the alliance altogether WHILE highlighting the american interference in preventing money laundering from poor nations effectively neutralizing any weight the u.s. may have in fatfa.
 
personally I hope Turkey keeps it head down for next 10 years let dogs bark

build indigenous navy and become powerful for the day when you can stand for yourself

once the Turkish Navy has matured with lets say

2 x LHD
4 x Ada Class
4 x I- Class
4 x TF-2000
6 x Reis Class

and formed multiple amphibious ready groups (ARG) then they can start to play hard ball with others

in meantime absorb all the foreign technology and just use them for their technology to benefit home grown programmes
 
