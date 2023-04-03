US hypersonic failure reveals a glaring weakness ​

US Air Force scraps ARRW hypersonic weapon after test failure while China and Russia’s superfast missile programs are reportedly on course

The failed US ARRW hypersonic weapon. Photo: Twitter

Military personnel secure the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 as it is loaded under the wing of a B-52H Stratofortress in California in 2020. Photo: US Air Force

The hypersonic aircraft race is on. Concept image of the the DART AE. Photo: Hypersonix