US Hunting For More Military Bases To Cripple China; India One Of The Options: Top US Official

I fully support US bases in India..... We are a QUAD country but militarily and economically we are the weakest country in QUAD.....



If we can offer bases to USA UK against China to help them design their offensive strategy and doctrine from western borders of China then it will be a great contribution from our side.....



We will have following advantages....



1) USA can bring India under it's ballistic missile defence shield.....



2) If we allow them bases then we don't have to worry about China or Pakistan military threat as US army in India is a best deterrence factor....



3) We can reduce defence spending and have a breathing space to bring our economy back on track which has suffered these 2 years by covid situation....



4) Not only mainland India but we should allow a naval base in Andaman Islands and lakshdweep Islands for entire QUAD which will be a huge threat to China trade lines in Malacca and sunda or even to connect to gwadar via sea lines in case if there is a full scale war with China.....



There are many other advantages....



After all which country will dare to knock your door when you have USA sitting outside to protect you.....