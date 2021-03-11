US household net worth soared $7 trillion in Q4 and to record high $130.2 trillion





The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations increased by $6.9 trillion to $130.2 trillion in the fourth quarter. The value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities increased by $4.9 trillion largely because of further gains in corporate equity prices. The value of real estate held by households increased by $0.9 trillion. After three quarters of solid growth, household net worth is now about $12 trillion above its level at the end of 2019.Real estate ($32.0 trillion) and directly and indirectly held corporate equities ($39.8 trillion) were among the largest components of household net worth. Household debt (seasonally adjusted) was $16.6 trillion.