US household net worth soared $7 trillion in Q4 and to record high $130.2 trillion

Household Net Worth
The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations increased by $6.9 trillion to $130.2 trillion in the fourth quarter. The value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities increased by $4.9 trillion largely because of further gains in corporate equity prices. The value of real estate held by households increased by $0.9 trillion. After three quarters of solid growth, household net worth is now about $12 trillion above its level at the end of 2019.


Vertical bar chart showing four stacked data series and a line running horizontally along the first data series.

View interactive | Accessible version | CSV | Data Dictionary | Chart Note (1)


Real estate ($32.0 trillion) and directly and indirectly held corporate equities ($39.8 trillion) were among the largest components of household net worth. Household debt (seasonally adjusted) was $16.6 trillion.


Vertical bar chart showing two stacked data series and a line running horizontally along the first data series.

 
WASHINGTON—The net worth of U.S. households finished 2020 at the highest level on record, as soaring prices for stocks, real estate and other assets erased losses inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic and related economic downturn.

Household net worth—the difference between assets and liabilities —--ended the fourth quarter at $130.2 trillion, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. That was up 5.6% from the third quarter and 10% from the end of 2019.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-ho...-6-in-4q-to-record-130-2-trillion-11615482059
 
