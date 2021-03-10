What's new

US House passes $1.9T stimulus package; heads to Biden’s desk for signature

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,203
2
9,954
Country
United States
Location
United States
The House just voted to approve the Covid-19 relief bill, paving the way for President Biden to sign his top legislative priority into law.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said today that Biden will sign the bill on Friday afternoon at the White House.

Passage of the bill marks the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/stimulus-house-vote-03-10-21/index.html
 
cloud4000

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 11, 2015
4,371
-3
4,256
Country
India
Location
United States
US government is paying people not to work. I’ve seen so many help wanted signs in my area but no takers.
 
