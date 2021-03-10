US House passes $1.9T stimulus package; heads to Biden’s desk for signature

F-22Raptor
- Jun 19, 2014
The House just voted to approve the Covid-19 relief bill, paving the way for President Biden to sign his top legislative priority into law.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said today that Biden will sign the bill on Friday afternoon at the White House.
Passage of the bill marks the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.
https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/stimulus-house-vote-03-10-21/index.html
