US House passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the largest transportation package in U.S. history

WASHINGTON – After months of political wrangling, the House late Friday night passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to modernize highways, rebuild water lines and provide billions for electric vehicle charging stations, the largest transportation spending package in U.S. history.


The passage is a victory for Democrats and President Joe Biden, who had suffered a stinging defeat in Tuesday's elections.
The bill, passed by the Senate in August, will now be sent to Biden who is expected to sign it into law.

The 228-206 vote followed bitter differences between Democratic progressives and moderates who clashed over the size and scope of Biden's $1.85 trillion Build Back Better budget bill that would expand social safety net programs and enact sweeping climate programs. The deal Democrats struck allowed passage of the infrastructure bill Friday and a promise that the larger bill would get a vote later this month.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news...es-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill/8580227002/
 
Great news. On top of this the democrats got a wake up call in the 2021 election. The Mayor Elect of New York, Eric Adams is taking about practical solutions. With the passage of the infrastructure bill, millions more Americans are going to get to work making the country efficient. Just watched and interview of Joe Manchin, a person I have personally met one on one, and he has been limiting the social spending to keep the country’s finances in balance. The US economy is hopefully about to roar back, and with it, it will be a strong export market for the rest of world.

So this passage of the infrastructure bill is great news, not just for the US but for the world.

Way to go Joe.
 
Great news. On top of this the democrats got a wake up call in the 2021 election. The Mayor Elect of New York, Eric Adams is taking about practical solutions. With the passage of the infrastructure bill, millions more Americans are going to get to work making the country efficient. Just watched and interview of Joe Manchin, a person I have personally met one on one, and he has been limiting the social spending to keep the country’s finances in balance. The US economy is hopefully about to roar back, and with it, it will be a strong export market for the rest of world.

So this passage of the infrastructure bill is great news, not just for the US but for the world.

Way to go Joe.
Lol, the only one roaring will be politicians and their construction companies. All this is useless and good for politicians pockets. Similar way how they ripped off landlords and hotel industry by forcing them to house non paying delinquent tenants or squatters and kept revenue flowing even increasing. When will govt fund those landlords for violating their constitutional rights?

What more of an example that a bridge built 100 years ago being built in 2 or 3 years while today just repairs and maintenance take 10 years.

Only thing these trillions of $bills does is jack up the inflation which none Democrat seem to get.
 
