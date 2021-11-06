US House passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the largest transportation package in U.S. history

Great news. On top of this the democrats got a wake up call in the 2021 election. The Mayor Elect of New York, Eric Adams is taking about practical solutions. With the passage of the infrastructure bill, millions more Americans are going to get to work making the country efficient. Just watched and interview of Joe Manchin, a person I have personally met one on one, and he has been limiting the social spending to keep the country’s finances in balance. The US economy is hopefully about to roar back, and with it, it will be a strong export market for the rest of world.So this passage of the infrastructure bill is great news, not just for the US but for the world.Way to go Joe.