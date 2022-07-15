What's new

US House Of Representatives Votes For India-Specific Sanctions Waiver

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

Dec 20, 2019
"The US must stand with India in the face of escalating aggression from China. As Vice Chair of the India Caucus, I have been working to strengthen the partnership between our countries and ensure that India can defend itself," said Congressman Ro Khanna.


US House of Representatives passed a legislative amendment for India-specific CAATSA sanctions waiver.

Washington:
The US House of Representatives have passed a legislative amendment that approves an India-specific waiver for punitive CAATSA sanctions.

Authored and introduced by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, the amendment urges the Biden administration to use their authority to provide India with a Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAASTA) waiver to help deter aggressors like China.

The legislative amendment was passed on Thursday by voice vote as part of an en bloc (all together as a single unit) amendment during floor consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"The United States must stand with India in the face of escalating aggression from China. As Vice Chair of the India Caucus, I have been working to strengthen the partnership between our countries and ensure that India can defend itself along the Indian Chinese border," said Congressman Ro Khanna.

"This amendment is of the utmost importance, and I am proud to see it pass the House on a bipartisan basis," he said.

In his remarks on the House floor, Mr Khanna said there is no relationship of greater significance to US strategic interests than the US-India partnership.

"My bipartisan NDAA amendment marks the most significant piece of legislation for US-India relations out of Congress since the US-India nuclear deal," Mr Khanna said.

The legislation says that the United States-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) is a welcome and essential step to developing closer partnerships between governments, academia, and industry in the two countries to address the latest advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, aerospace, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Such collaborations between engineers and computer scientists are vital to help ensure that the United States and India, as well as other democracies around the world, foster innovation and facilitate technological advances which continue to far outpace Russian and Chinese technology, it said.

US House Of Representatives Votes For India-Specific Sanctions Waiver

The US House of Representatives have passed a legislative amendment that approves an India-specific waiver for punitive CAATSA sanctions.
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
Raj-Hindustani said:
Yes, we have seen during the cold War and specially war in Afghanistan.

Once task is completed.... There is only one button left... IGNored"
Exactly, they did that with Pakistan, Pakistan like India took few perks from them thinking that Americans are actually their allies, it was mistake that Pakistani's to this day are paying, I know many Indians like you feel so good that we got Americans, Indian Powa etc but its more about China and less about them respecting you as equal allies.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
Goritoes said:
Exactly, they did that with Pakistan, Pakistan like India took few perks from them thinking that Americans are actually their allies, it was mistake that Pakistani's to this day are paying, I know many Indians like you feel so good that we got Americans, Indian Powa etc but its more about China and less about them respecting you as equal allies.
India is not Pakistan and never be...

Don't know how many times we need to prove that we have independent policy... We do what supposed to do for our business
 

