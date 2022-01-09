US hopes to thwart the China-Iran alliance by backroom diplomacy

US hopes to thwart the China-Iran alliance by mixing carrots and sticks to draw Tehran into a long-term dialogue on issues of concern to the US and its allies.

US hopes to thwart the China-Iran alliance by backroom diplomacy US hopes to thwart the China-Iran alliance by mixing carrots and sticks to draw Tehran into a long-term dialogue on issues of concern to the US and its allies.