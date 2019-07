“Yes, I see great trade with Pakistan. And I’m not talking about a little bit more. I’m talking about — we could go 10 and even 20 times what we’re doing right now,” he said.



“You know, Pakistan is a big country. It’s actually a very big country, and they have tremendous product. They make great product,” he added.



“I’ve bought from Pakistan over the years when I was in the private sector. They make incredible product. They’re brilliant people. They’re hard-working people.”



He said that he believed the US and Pakistan could “have a fantastic trade relationship. I don’t mean we’ll increase it by 20 per cent. I mean, I think we can quadruple it. I think it could go — I mean, literally, it sounds crazy — you could go 10 times more. You could go 20 times more.”



He said he believed in multiplying trade with Pakistan because he felt “what we do right now is not much, and we should do a lot.”

Click to expand...