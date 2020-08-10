/ Register

US health secretary Azar while hosted in Taipei refers to Tsai as "Xi Jinping"

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Feng Leng, Aug 10, 2020 at 8:37 PM.

  Aug 10, 2020 at 8:37 PM #1
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng

    Xi or Tsai? Taiwan opposition jumps on US envoy's 'vocal slip'

    Taiwan's opposition party demanded a clarification Monday after a US envoy who is visiting appeared to mispronounce the name of the island's president for her arch rival in China.

    Health chief Alex Azar met with President Tsai Ing-wen earlier Monday in the highest level visit to Taiwan since the United States switched diplomatic recognition to China.

    In his opening statement he fluffed the name of President Tsai -- pronounced "ts-eye" -- and instead said something closer to "shee".

    That sounded uncomfortably close to the pronunciation of Xi Jinping, the president of China, a country that views Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it.

    A few sentences later, Azar clearly pronounced President Tsai's name correctly.

    But the opposition Kuomintang party (KMT), which favours warmer ties with China, jumped on the gaffe.

    "The KMT expresses shock and disapproval while urging the presidential office to sternly protest to the US side and clarify that the president of the Republic of China is surnamed Tsai, not Xi," the party said in a statement.

    https://news.yahoo.com/xi-tsai-taiwan-opposition-jumps-073002528.html
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 8:38 PM #2
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng

    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    There is a solution for this.
    Foreigners should call chinese by their first name. Easier to pronounce. Easier to remember.
    Ms. Ing-wen
    Mr. Jinping
     
