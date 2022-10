F-22Raptor said: The Complete List Of Unicorn Companies A unicorn is a private company or startup with a valuation over $1 billion. Check out our updated list of every unicorn company around the globe, their top investors, and more.

Chinese private companies and innovation have fallen off a cliff, while US innovation continues to flourish.

Less than 10???LOLYes, I think so.China will become the next Japan.Perhaps the only reason for China's innovation, actually comes from the Chinese who graduate from USA.Who are educated in USA to be creative, receive USA angel investor money, but build companies in China.Without USA, China is just another Japan.Just look at recent articles about unemployment among young people.They are just simply stuck.But in USA, young people like this are full of the spirit to be creative, innovative, and entrepreneurs.