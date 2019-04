Washington has also underestimated Beijing's resolve and ability to take countermeasures. It has put itself in a dilemma.

It's Washington's blind confidence if it believes Beijing fears to act considering their relations.

The PLA has many choices, including crossing the "middle line," flying over the Taiwan island and even turn Taiwan into a Lebanon-like situation.

If the US military returns to Taiwan, China's Anti-secession Law will be violated, and the PLA will launch a direct attack. We believe Taiwan authorities have no guts to accept the US military, because they know it will be the death knell of "Taiwan-independence" forces.

But if the US threatens the security of China's islands, the PLA's military hardware will land on the islands overnight.