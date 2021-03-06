US has enough people but not enough ships to fight China

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 19,105
- -17
- Country
-
- Location
-
Sure, the US can potentially mobilize millions of men and women to join the military and fight China, but the problem is US don't share land border with China. The only way is to transport them by ships. The US has 12 carriers, some 20 cruisers, some 40 destroyers, some 10 SSN, and some 10 amphibious assault ships, but these don't last very long within 2000 km of Chinese coast due to anti ship ballistic missiles and bomber strikes from land bases. And it would take decades to rebuild these ships once they are sunk, so it seems the US would have hard time invading Chinese mainland to keep #1 status and prevent China's rise.
What do you think @dbc ? Would US need to vastly increase number of warships?
What do you think @dbc ? Would US need to vastly increase number of warships?