US has become state hostile to Russia, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the Western countries, including the United States, which is conducting a hybrid war against Russia, have become hostile states. He was speaking at the educational marathon conference New Horizons organized by the Russian Znanie (Knowledge) society.



"The hybrid war is what is happening right now, what we have encountered," he stated. "It is not confined to the US and British advisers, who are telling the armed Ukrainian nationalists what to do and who are providing them with intelligence data and so on and so forth. No. It’s a diplomatic war and a political war. There are attempts to isolate us in the world. It’s an economic war."



"It is true that we keep referring to them mildly as unfriendly states, but I should say that they are hostile states, because what they are doing is war," Peskov said.



He stressed that against this background property rights had stopped being sacrosanct.



"Take our national money that has been arrested, blocked. In other words our dollar-and euro-denominated assets on accounts there (in the Western countries - TASS) have been frozen. In fact, they have been stolen, they are trying to be stolen. But we are going to fight for them, of course," Peskov said adding that such manifestations of hostility were many.