US had decided to overthrow Taliban regime a month before 9/11

So it is clear, regardless of what happened on 9/11, it was already decided by yanks to topple Taliban in Afghanistan. Basically, 9/11 would have made no difference to American plans. OR, was 9/11 "orchestrated" to put in motion the "direct intervention" after Ahmed Shah Massod (main character of American plan) was assassinated few days before 9/11, or was his assassination also done to achieve the desired result, American foot print in Afghanistan?This also explain why India was allowed unrestricted entry and blank cheque to sponsor terrorism in Pakistan from Afghan soil. @VCheng , very important revelations these are.