US Guam radar blueprint calls for 10 sensors by 2027; initial capability on island by 2024

The Pentagon has locked in a sensor architecture for the U.S. military's new counterair and missile defense system slated for Guam that will be composed of a newly minted Army radar and a land-based Navy variant of technology derived from a towering Space Force array that is due to become operational soon. The Missile Defense Agency has selected the Army’s A4 Sentinel, built by Lockheed Martin, and Homeland Defense Radar-Guam, also built by Lockheed, as the two sensors that will...