US Growth Seen Outpacing China’s for First Time Since 1976

China’s coronavirus lockdowns mean its economic growth may undershoot the US for the first time since 1976, in a role reversal with potential political reverberations in both Beijing and Washington.

The world’s second-largest economy will grow just 2% this year, Bloomberg Economics wrote in a report Thursday. By comparison, US gross domestic product will increase 2.8% this year, Bloomberg Economics predicts.

www.bloomberg.com

2% this year for China, that's what you Yankees dream and wish for. Like your economy grew at negative rate in the first quarter and you think your economy can outpace China's, joke !
 
BA848D4E-78F7-4665-93FF-9ECE671A0149.jpeg

2% vs 2.8% despite the stringent COVID lockdowns - Trade war from the US and her friends in Asia - 2% is still decent especially considering leading economies like the UK are actually contracting.
 

