What's new

US greenlights Turkey-made attack helicopter sale to Philippines but not for Pakistan?

Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
9,757
52
21,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
www.dailysabah.com

US greenlights Turkey-made attack helicopter sale to Philippines

The United States has approved export licenses to Turkey for the sale of its homegrown T129 Tactical Reconnaissance and Attack Helicopter (ATAK), powered...
www.dailysabah.com www.dailysabah.com


US greenlights Turkey-made attack helicopter sale to Philippines

hoon araam a Pakistanio? I told this many times. The problem btw Pak/Turk Atak deal has nothing to do with US/Turkish relations. U.S. doesn't want Pakistan to rely on any other source EXCEPT Americans so that they can manage Pakistani establishment.

but wait.. you always hear this whenever any US official meets Pak Army Chief "Pakistan and US discussed matters of mutual interest" We don't have anything mutual. Our objectives and interests are completely opposite to the U.S.
 
Last edited:
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
9,757
52
21,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
It has rendered TEI more determined to produce turbo shaft engines at an accelerated rate! So, not all is lost.....
Click to expand...
After 5 years of this deal, we didn't get even a nut-bolt of ATAK, and here you're saying "not all is lost"? I mean not Turkey but I must say the Pakistani establishment is stupid. I don't know who gave them such ideas to go for the hardware that has American components lol
 
Last edited:
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,326
16
31,476
Country
United States
Location
United States
Stealth said:
After 5 years of this deal, you're saying "not all is lost"? I mean not Turkish but I must say the Pakistani establishment and think tanks are pure stupid!
Click to expand...
May be not! They want Turkey to develop her chopper industry as 100% indigenous for all platforms - medium/heavy combat, naval, utility etc. - and, then transfer them to Pak using the JF17 model. Of course, it takes time but the patience is the key....
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
3,757
2
6,612
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Stealth said:
After 5 years of this deal, we didn't get even a nut-bolt of ATAK, and here you're saying "not all is lost"? I mean not Turkey but I must say the Pakistani establishment is stupid. I don't know who gave them such ideas to go for the hardware that has American components lol
Click to expand...
Pakistani establishment is just pure stupid and sadly shows up at the wrong time.
Wasted 5 damn good years you can't get back sitting on the coach for a heli when you could've gone to China and gotten a larger fleet and possible customize it to your needs, etc.

Those who keep cucking on F-16s and want more swallow this news.

I think inherently our Army Officer Corps are *** retarded.
 
B

Baz2020

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
386
-4
439
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Stealth said:
www.dailysabah.com

US greenlights Turkey-made attack helicopter sale to Philippines

The United States has approved export licenses to Turkey for the sale of its homegrown T129 Tactical Reconnaissance and Attack Helicopter (ATAK), powered...
www.dailysabah.com www.dailysabah.com


US greenlights Turkey-made attack helicopter sale to Philippines

hoon araam a Pakistanio? I told this many times. The problem btw Pak/Turk Atak deal has nothing to do with US/Turkish relations. U.S. doesn't want Pakistan to rely on any other source EXCEPT Americans so that they can manage Pakistani establishment.

but wait.. you always hear this whenever any US official meets Pak Army Chief "Pakistan and US discussed matters of mutual interest" *** to Pakistan and US mutual interests. We don't have anything mutual interests. Our objectives and interests are completely opposite to U.S.

Our financial policies are driven by Worldbank/IMF - Americans
Our military establishment's policies and objective defined and driven by Americans
Our foreign policy is driven by Saudia and UAE - again who is behind Saudia and UAE? - Americans
Our politicians are on the pay-roll of British and Americans
Click to expand...
Why does anyone give two f to USA? I don't understand. Why just don't use their banking channels????
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,710
8
19,886
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They can delay the inevitable but not stop it. If anything it has and will make us more determined. What will the US do once Turks come up with their own engine? Than the Americans can shove it up where the sun does not shine.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,166
-17
8,968
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
IceCold said:
They can delay the inevitable but not stop it. If anything it has and will make us more determined. What will the US do once Turks come up with their own engine? Than the Americans can shove it up where the sun does not shine.
Click to expand...
Engine is extremely difficult. Even Russians had trouble making engines for their ships after breaking relation with Ukraine. Took them a good 10 years. Not saying it's not possible. It'll certainly take time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom