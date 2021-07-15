US governor pledges to address Bangladesh's vaccine needs and will support commercial supply and coproduction of Pfizer vaccine in Bangladesh

US governor pledges to address Bangladesh's vaccine needs

Published at 01:43 pm July 14th, 2021

Bangladesh Ambassador to the US M Shahidul Islam, left, Governor of Connecticut state, US, Ned Lamont, right UNBGovernor of the US state Connecticut Ned Lamont agreed to explore avenues for commercial supply and co-production of Covid jabs in Bangladesh in collaboration with PfizerThe governor of the US state Connecticut has pledged to address Bangladesh’s Covid vaccine needs as the country grapples with the pandemic's deadly second wave.Governor Ned Lamont, an influential Democrat, agreed to explore avenues for commercial supply and co-production of Covid jabs in Bangladesh in collaboration with US pharma giant Pfizer's Central Research Division in Connecticut.He made the commitment during a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to the US M Shahidul Islam at the Governor’s official residence recently, the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington said Wednesday.Earlier, the Bangladeshi-American community in Hartford City of Connecticut organized a welcoming event in honour of the Ambassador, which was attended by Congressman John B Larson (Democrat-CT), Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (Democrat-CT), Lieutenant Governor of Connecticut Susan Bysiewicz, State Senator Saud Anwar, Manchester city mayor Jay Moran, chair of Connecticut Democratic Party Nancy DiNardo, and Bangladeshi-Americans MD Rahman and Mehdi Anwar.During the discussions with the Ambassador, Congressman Larson and Congresswoman Hayes assured their engagements to further advance Bangladesh-US cooperation on wide-ranging areas, including trade, commerce, Covid-19 support and Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar.The House representatives hoped that Bangladesh would receive a fair share of Covid-19 vaccines to cover its huge population.They all vowed to continue promoting the interest of Bangladesh and the diaspora in the US.They also appreciated Bangladesh’s ongoing socio-economic progress, including women’s empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the embassy said.