US government is using Google as a mass surveillance tool and user data requests have increased by 510% since 2010, according to report

A report from an end-to-end encryption email firm sheds light on data sharing

Requests from the government to Google increased 510% since 2010

The team found Google received 157,435 user data requests worldwide in 2019

The report also notes requests to Facebook increased by 363% since 2013

ProtonMail , an end-to-end encryption email firm, reveals the requests from Google increased by 510 percent since 2010 and requests from Facebook have risen 363 percent since 2013

The team also found that in just 2019, Google received 157,435 user data requests worldwide and Facebook received 269,492

Earlier this year, Google starting putting a price tag on requests from the government, as the firm was receiving an increasing amount from different agencies

The report also discusses the ‘Fourteen Eyes,’ which is an alliance between 14 countries that have agreed to share intelligence information with one another. And the US has had more requests from Facebook, Google, Twitter and Yahoo than another of the other 13 countries