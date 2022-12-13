What's new

🏆🇺🇸 US Government explains how ⚡Nuclear Fusion Ignition⚡ was achieved using 192 high powered lasers (not a tokamak) and how it will change mankind

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
30,328
28
20,200
Country
United States
Location
United States
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602689546554331137


nif-logo.jpg


en.wikipedia.org

National Ignition Facility - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

192 Lasers (not a Tokamak) focused their beams on a tiny pellet containing deuterium and tritium fuel which created X-ray shockwaves which triggered ignition.


for every 2 megajoules in...3 came out.


Let's see how long it takes for this announcement to make it onto these major news pages..because remember the West is the one that supposedly never talks about Chinese achievements...

Xinhua – China, World, Business, Sports, Photos and Video | English.news.cn

Xinhuanet is a comprehensive service-oriented news information portal and the most influential online media in China. As the main communication platform of all-media news information products created by Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet releases global news information 24 hours daily in 11...
english.news.cn english.news.cn

China Daily Website - Connecting China Connecting the World

Chinadaily.com.cn is the largest English portal in China, providing news, business information, BBS, learning materials. The Website has channels as China, BizChina, World, Opinion, Sports/Olympics, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Culture, Citylife, Photo, Forum and Weather.
www.chinadaily.com.cn

ChatGPT can you list 25 of the greatest achievements of mankind in the last 200 years and the country of origin?
  1. The steam engine and the Industrial Revolution (United Kingdom)
  2. The discovery of electricity and the development of the light bulb (United States)
  3. The theory of evolution and the publication of "On the Origin of Species" (United Kingdom)
  4. The discovery of the structure of DNA (United Kingdom)
  5. The invention of the computer and the development of the internet (United States)
  6. The first successful human flight (United States)
  7. The development of antibiotics and the conquest of infectious diseases (United Kingdom)
  8. The exploration of space and the moon landing (United States)
  9. The development of the automobile (Germany)
  10. The discovery of the Higgs boson (CERN, Switzerland)
  11. The development of nuclear energy and the atomic bomb (United States)
  12. The creation of the World Wide Web (United Kingdom)
  13. The sequencing of the human genome (International)
  14. The invention of the telephone (United States)
  15. The development of vaccines (United Kingdom)
  16. The discovery of radioactivity and the development of X-rays (Germany)
  17. The creation of the modern Olympic Games (Greece)
  18. The development of the theory of relativity (Germany)
  19. The discovery of penicillin (United Kingdom)
  20. The invention of the television (United States)
  21. The development of the polio vaccine (United States)
  22. The development of the contraceptive pill (United States)
  23. The creation of the United Nations (International)
  24. The development of the combustion engine (Germany)
  25. The exploration of the ocean depths (United States)
ChatGPT can you list 25 of the greatest inventions in the last 200 years and the country of origin?

Sure, here are 25 of the greatest inventions of the last 200 years, along with the country of origin:
  1. The steam engine (United Kingdom)
  2. The internal combustion engine (Germany)
  3. The telegraph (United States)
  4. The telephone (United States)
  5. The light bulb (United States)
  6. The radio (United States)
  7. The television (United States)
  8. The personal computer (United States)
  9. The internet (United States)
  10. The airplane (United States)
  11. The automobile (Germany)
  12. The antibiotic (United Kingdom)
  13. The vacuum cleaner (United States)
  14. The washing machine (United Kingdom)
  15. The refrigerator (United States)
  16. The electric guitar (United States)
  17. The steam turbine (United Kingdom)
  18. The microwave oven (United States)
  19. The nuclear reactor (United States)
  20. The satellite (United States)
  21. The solar cell (United States)
  22. The DNA structure (United Kingdom)
  23. The touchscreen (United States)
  24. The compact disc (Japan)
  25. The 3D printer (United States)
Of course, this is just a small selection of the many incredible inventions that have been developed over the last 200 years. There are many other inventions that could be included on this list, and different people may have different opinions on which inventions are the most important or impactful.
 
It is a monumental milestone however a commercial functional fusion reactor is sill decades away.
There are thorny engineering problems still need work on, but these problems are all solvable and no longer unsurmountable.
 
Man on Mars is merely an extension of current abilities. Fusion with greater energy produced than consumed is, however, a day the world changed FOREVER.
Humankind is at the precipice of a new dawn. This changes dramatically the future of our species.
 
ChatGPT tell me about how tokamaks and lasers are being used to achieve nuclear fusion.


Nuclear fusion is the process of combining atomic nuclei to form a heavier nucleus, releasing a large amount of energy in the process.

In a tokamak, this process is achieved by using a powerful magnetic field to confine and heat a plasma, which is a gas made up of charged particles. The high temperature and pressure in the plasma cause the atomic nuclei to fuse together, releasing energy.

Lasers are also being explored as a means of achieving fusion. In this approach, a high-powered laser is used to compress and heat a small pellet of fusion fuel, typically a mixture of hydrogen isotopes. The intense heat and pressure generated by the laser causes the atomic nuclei in the fuel to fuse together, releasing energy.

Both tokamaks and lasers are promising technologies for achieving nuclear fusion, but the process is still in the early stages of development. Achieving sustained, controlled fusion reactions will require significant advances in technology, but the potential rewards are enormous, including a virtually limitless supply of clean, safe energy.

Which would be easier to implement?


It is difficult to say which approach, tokamaks or lasers, would be easier to implement for achieving nuclear fusion. Both methods have their own challenges and limitations, and a lot depends on the specific details of the design and implementation.

Tokamaks have been studied and developed for many decades, and they have proven to be a viable means of achieving fusion reactions. However, they are very large and complex machines, and they require a powerful magnetic field to confine the plasma. This makes tokamaks expensive and difficult to operate.

Laser-based fusion, on the other hand, is a relatively newer approach that is still being researched and developed. In principle, it has the potential to be simpler and more compact than tokamaks, as it only requires a high-powered laser to compress and heat the fusion fuel. However, it is not yet clear how well this approach will work in practice, and significant technological challenges remain to be overcome.

Overall, it is difficult to say which approach would be easier to implement for achieving nuclear fusion. Both methods have their own advantages and disadvantages, and further research and development will be needed to determine the best way forward.

What are some of the advantages and disadvantages of using tokamak vs lasers?

Tokamaks and lasers are both promising technologies for achieving nuclear fusion, but they have their own advantages and disadvantages.

One advantage of tokamaks is that they have been studied and developed for many decades, and they have proven to be a viable means of achieving fusion reactions. This means that there is a wealth of knowledge and experience available on how to design and operate tokamaks, making them a relatively mature technology.

Another advantage of tokamaks is that they can produce a steady, continuous flow of fusion reactions, allowing them to potentially generate large amounts of power. In contrast, laser-based fusion typically produces a series of short, intense bursts of fusion reactions, which can make it more difficult to capture and convert the energy into electricity.

However, tokamaks also have some significant disadvantages. They are very large and complex machines, and they require a powerful magnetic field to confine the plasma. This makes tokamaks expensive and difficult to operate, and it limits their practicality for widespread use.

Laser-based fusion, on the other hand, has the potential to be simpler and more compact than tokamaks. In principle, it only requires a high-powered laser to compress and heat the fusion fuel, and it can potentially produce intense bursts of fusion reactions. This makes laser-based fusion an attractive option for achieving fusion, but it is still a relatively new and untested technology, and significant challenges remain to be overcome.

Overall, both tokamaks and lasers have their own advantages and disadvantages for achieving nuclear fusion. Further research and development will be needed to determine the most effective and practical way to harness the power of fusion.

You mentioned lasers are "simpler and more compact than tokamaks". How more compact are they?

It is difficult to say exactly how much more compact laser-based fusion systems are compared to tokamaks, as the design and size of these systems can vary depending on the specific details of the technology.

In general, however, laser-based fusion systems are likely to be significantly smaller than tokamaks. This is because a tokamak is a large, complex machine that requires a powerful magnetic field to confine and heat the plasma. This makes tokamaks inherently large and difficult to build and operate.

In contrast, laser-based fusion systems only require a high-powered laser to compress and heat the fusion fuel. This means that they can potentially be much smaller and simpler than tokamaks, as they do not need the same complex and expensive magnetic confinement system.

Of course, the exact size and complexity of laser-based fusion systems will depend on the specific design and implementation of the technology. Further research and development will be needed to determine the most effective and practical way to achieve fusion with lasers.
 
www.4029tv.com

Nuclear fusion: How long until this breakthrough discovery can power your house

Scientists and experts now need to figure out how to produce much more energy from nuclear fusion on a much larger scale.
www.4029tv.com www.4029tv.com

Nuclear fusion: How long until this breakthrough discovery can power your house​

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility have made history by successfully producing a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a breakthrough hailed by U.S. officials as a "landmark achievement" and a "milestone for the future of clean energy."

Here's what you need to know about this new form of nuclear energy that could eventually turn on your lights and help end dependence on fossil fuels.

What is nuclear fusion and why does it matter?​

Nuclear fusion is a man-made process that replicates the same energy that powers the sun. Nuclear fusion happens when two or more atoms are fused into one larger one, a process that generates a massive amount of energy as heat.

Scientists around the world have been studying nuclear fusion for decades, hoping to recreate it with a new source that provides limitless, carbon-free energy -- without the nuclear waste created by current nuclear reactors. Fusion projects mainly use the elements deuterium and tritium — both of which are isotopes of hydrogen.

The deuterium from a glass of water, with a little tritium added, could power a house for a year. Tritium is rarer and more challenging to obtain, although it can be synthetically made.

"Unlike coal, you only need a small amount of hydrogen, and it is the most abundant thing found in the universe," Julio Friedmann, chief scientist at Carbon Direct and a former chief energy technologist at Lawrence Livermore, told CNN. "Hydrogen is found in water so the stuff that generates this energy is wildly unlimited and it is clean."

What are the next steps?​

Scientists and experts now need to figure out how to produce much more energy from nuclear fusion on a much larger scale.

At the same time, they need to figure out how to eventually reduce the cost of nuclear fusion so that it can be used commercially.

"At the moment we're spending a huge amount of time and money for every experiment we do," said Chittenden. "We need to bring the cost down by a huge factor."

Scientists will also need harvest the energy produced by fusion and transfer it to the power grid as electricity. It will take years — and possibly decades — before fusion can be able to produce unlimited amounts of clean energy, and scientists are on a race against the clock to fight climate change.
 

