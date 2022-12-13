Hamartia Antidote
192 Lasers (not a Tokamak) focused their beams on a tiny pellet containing deuterium and tritium fuel which created X-ray shockwaves which triggered ignition.
for every 2 megajoules in...3 came out.
Let's see how long it takes for this announcement to make it onto these major news pages..because remember the West is the one that supposedly never talks about Chinese achievements...
ChatGPT can you list 25 of the greatest achievements of mankind in the last 200 years and the country of origin?
- The steam engine and the Industrial Revolution (United Kingdom)
- The discovery of electricity and the development of the light bulb (United States)
- The theory of evolution and the publication of "On the Origin of Species" (United Kingdom)
- The discovery of the structure of DNA (United Kingdom)
- The invention of the computer and the development of the internet (United States)
- The first successful human flight (United States)
- The development of antibiotics and the conquest of infectious diseases (United Kingdom)
- The exploration of space and the moon landing (United States)
- The development of the automobile (Germany)
- The discovery of the Higgs boson (CERN, Switzerland)
- The development of nuclear energy and the atomic bomb (United States)
- The creation of the World Wide Web (United Kingdom)
- The sequencing of the human genome (International)
- The invention of the telephone (United States)
- The development of vaccines (United Kingdom)
- The discovery of radioactivity and the development of X-rays (Germany)
- The creation of the modern Olympic Games (Greece)
- The development of the theory of relativity (Germany)
- The discovery of penicillin (United Kingdom)
- The invention of the television (United States)
- The development of the polio vaccine (United States)
- The development of the contraceptive pill (United States)
- The creation of the United Nations (International)
- The development of the combustion engine (Germany)
- The exploration of the ocean depths (United States)
ChatGPT can you list 25 of the greatest inventions in the last 200 years and the country of origin?
Sure, here are 25 of the greatest inventions of the last 200 years, along with the country of origin:
- The steam engine (United Kingdom)
- The internal combustion engine (Germany)
- The telegraph (United States)
- The telephone (United States)
- The light bulb (United States)
- The radio (United States)
- The television (United States)
- The personal computer (United States)
- The internet (United States)
- The airplane (United States)
- The automobile (Germany)
- The antibiotic (United Kingdom)
- The vacuum cleaner (United States)
- The washing machine (United Kingdom)
- The refrigerator (United States)
- The electric guitar (United States)
- The steam turbine (United Kingdom)
- The microwave oven (United States)
- The nuclear reactor (United States)
- The satellite (United States)
- The solar cell (United States)
- The DNA structure (United Kingdom)
- The touchscreen (United States)
- The compact disc (Japan)
- The 3D printer (United States)
