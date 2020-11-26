US general describes ‘China threat’ in space as Chang’e-5 lunar mission heats up rivalry

US Space Force General John Raymond says America must strengthen ties with allies because space is now a ‘contested domain’

Chinese space leader says Beijing’s ambitions extend far beyond the moon and more exploration and retrieval missions are planned

The Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang’e-5 lunar probe, at Wenchang Space Launch Centre on Tuesday. US Space Force General John Raymond said China and Russia’s capabilities included reversible jamming of GPS and communication satellites. Photo: ReutersRivalry between China and the United States inhas reached new heights, with a US general saying China was a threat that could block American access to space.Just days after the launch ofto, US Space Force General John Raymond said the United States had to strengthen ties with its allies to handle the “threat” from China and Russia over space.Raymond’s comments came as the head of the Chinese space administration said the nation would launch more lunar probes and invite other countries to join China on its missions.