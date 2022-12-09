What's new

US Gen Milley on China: "No adversary should underestimate our capabilities"

Milley said that no one should underestimate the strength, power and expertise of the United States military. "It's the number one military in the world, and it's the most capable in combined arms maneuver," the general said. "We're one of the few militaries remaining in the world that can bring it all together in time and space and in all the domains of space, cyber, land, sea and air and undersea. We are very skilled and talented at doing all that. And, and no adversary should underestimate our capabilities."

www.defense.gov

U.S., U.K. Military Chiefs Discuss Ukraine, China

The Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure have increased resistance to Vladimir Putin's invasion, senior U.S. and British military leaders said.
www.defense.gov
 
So true!

That's why China is rejecting USA demands to slow down or even abandon military modernization.

It's better to think the enemy is 10x stronger than they actually are.
 
I am a weapon expert and I can tell you this with extreme confidence this speech is absolute bullshxt..

If this speech was made 20 years ago yes I would have agreed with it but not today and if I was to buy this speech I would be LOW IQ retard..

The US supreme power came from the navy but that is all gone now.. The smallest of nations can destroy US navy today with Drones and undersea drones and mines forget the big nations.

As far as airforce goes big countries can negate US airforce and render them useless.

Which means they have one option left which is to try and push themselves thru a wall conventionally which is not feasible in Eurasia
 
Here is the world air force ranking from USA.
1670552471406.png


https://www.wdmma.org/ranking.php
 

