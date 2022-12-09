US Gen Milley on China: "No adversary should underestimate our capabilities"

F-22Raptor
Jun 19, 2014
Milley said that no one should underestimate the strength, power and expertise of the United States military. "It's the number one military in the world, and it's the most capable in combined arms maneuver," the general said. "We're one of the few militaries remaining in the world that can bring it all together in time and space and in all the domains of space, cyber, land, sea and air and undersea. We are very skilled and talented at doing all that. And, and no adversary should underestimate our capabilities."
U.S., U.K. Military Chiefs Discuss Ukraine, China
The Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure have increased resistance to Vladimir Putin's invasion, senior U.S. and British military leaders said.
